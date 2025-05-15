Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, gave a shout-out to popular American media personality Khloé Kardashian on her Instagram story on Wednesday. Khloé, who owns and runs a consumer food brand, Khloud Foods, sent La La some of the products.

In the video, La La is seen filming the food packages, which include the Khloud protein popcorn in different flavors. There was the White Cheddar flavor, the Olive oil and sea salt, and the sweet and salty flavor. While filming the popcorn, she said:

"Khloé I was wondering when mine was gonna come. The Khloud protein popcorn. Everybody is talking about how good it is, I can't wait to try the White Cheddar, the Olive oil and sea salt, the sweet and salty. Thank you so much, I'm excited, I love PopCorn. Thank you Khloé."

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, shouts out Khloé Kardashian as she tries out flavors from her viral protein popcorn venture. (Image via Instagram @lala)

Khloud Foods officially launched in the U.S. on April 29 and currently focuses on its signature product, Khloud Protein Popcorn. Each bag packs 7 grams of protein per serving.

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, receives a Mother's Day message from Kim Kardashian

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, also shared an Instagram story on Wednesday, acknowledging and appreciating popular American media personality Kim Kardashian's Mother's Day message. The message in question was handwritten on a cream-colored envelope, and it read as follows:

"La La, It's really fuckin hard being a mom, and you are the best at it! Happy mother's day. Xo Kim."

La La also responded to the message in her caption, saying:

"Love you @kimkardashian 🤍 one of the best moms I know!"

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, receives a Mother's Day message from popular American media personality Kim Kardashian. (Image via Instagram @lala)

American media personality Kim Kardashian is a proud mom to four beautiful children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, whom she shares with her ex-husband, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West.

La La Anthony, an American TV personality and actress, is also the proud mom of top-ranked basketball prospect Kiyan Anthony, her son with former NBA star Carmelo Anthony. Kiyan is preparing to take the next big step in his basketball journey as he heads to Syracuse University next season.

La La and Kim were recently spotted together at the Met Gala, one of the most prestigious and globally recognized fashion events.

