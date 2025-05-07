Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington receives 34th college football offer from a major ACC team

Jett Washington, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has hit a major milestone in his football journey — earning his 34th Division I offer, this time from the University of Miami.

The Hurricanes, a powerhouse in the Atlantic Coast Conference, extended the offer to Washington, who's quickly emerging as one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 class.

Image via Ig@_.jett_

Known for his explosive athleticism and versatile playmaking abilities, Washington has drawn national attention with standout performances on both sides of the ball. The offer from Miami places him squarely on the radar of elite programs looking to bolster their roster with top-tier talent.

The four-star safety is meticulously weighing his options with back-to-back campus visits. After stops at USC and Alabama, Washington is focusing on a key stretch in his recruitment. Oregon and Alabama have emerged as his top two choices, with the Ducks holding the edge.

Washington, who holds nearly 30 offers, visited Eugene and was impressed by the atmosphere.

“It was a very good visit and overall experience for me and my family,” he told On3. “I got to watch practice, see the scrimmage, meet with the coaches, and see the campus.”

The trip offered valuable insight into Oregon's culture and team dynamics.

“Talking with Coach Hamp (Chris Hampton), watching the team scrimmage, and just getting a feel for the environment were things that stood out to me,” Washington added.

The standout from Nevada is planning a return visit, though the date remains undecided. Beyond facilities and schemes, Jett Washington emphasized Oregon’s program stability.

“The stability of the coaching staff… they just signed a new contract, and just knowing that they like being there,” he said.

Dan Lanning’s leadership and authenticity have positioned Oregon as a serious contender.

Jett Washington talks about Oregon, Alabama amid intense recruitment

Jett Washington, the No. 1 player in Nevada and the No. 4 safety nationally per On3, continues to draw interest from college football’s elite.

Rated No. 36 overall in the 2026 cycle, Washington is tightly linked to Alabama and Oregon — two programs leading the charge in his recruitment.

“Alabama and Oregon are very similar in a lot of ways,” Washington told On3. “They’re both top-tier programs. Alabama’s history speaks for itself. Oregon’s almost there, and they’re building something strong.”

Jett Washington has visited Oregon, with his next official visit set for June 13. His last trip to Eugene, accompanied by his mother, allowed him to observe the team culture and interact with freshman players.

“Coach Hampton and Coach Lanning are doing a great job. The program’s trending up and recruiting me hard,” Jett Washington noted.

Oregon's momentum is evident. After an undefeated 2024 regular season and a College Football Playoff No. 1 ranking, the Ducks lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Nevertheless, the program had 10 players drafted in 2025, including two in the first round. Ranked No. 7 nationally in the 2025 class, Oregon has a defensive haul that includes four-star talents like Xavier Lherisse and Tony Cumberland.

