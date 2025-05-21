Late NFL legend's son Chris Henry Jr. and Saniyah Hall react as Ohio State hooper Seini Henry flaunts her camo outfit

On Tuesday, Ohio State forward Seini Henry shared sun-kissed photos from Orange County, California. The stylish hooper wore a cropped camouflage jacket, striped track pants and white sneakers, pairing the bold streetwear with a confident pose and radiant smile.

Among the many impressed followers was her brother Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, and rising star Saniyah Hall. Chris dropped a proud comment.

“Fit from my closet amazing,” Chris wrote.

Hall, widely considered one of the top young female hoopers in the country, hyped Seini.

"my bsf is a baddieee," Hall commented.

Image via Ig@seiniihenryy

The moment highlighted a crossover of rising sports talents and youthful swagger, proving that Seini isn’t just making moves on the court — her fashion game is also elite.

Seini will enter her freshman season at Ohio State with an impressive résumé both on and off the court. A former standout at North Carolina High School, West Clermont High School and Purcell Marian, Henry earned first-team all-state honors and set school records in rebounds and blocks.

In her junior season at West Clermont, she averaged 13.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. Seini also recorded 11 double-doubles and led her team to a 24-1 record, including a perfect 16-0 run in the ECC — a first in school history.

She helped her teams make multiple state tournament appearances from 2021 to 2023 and was a key figure for the Legends U AAU squad. She received multiple accolades, including first-team all-ECC, all-city (Enquirer), all-Southwest Ohio and second-team all-Ohio.

