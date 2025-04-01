  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Late NFL legend's son Chris Henry Jr. shuts down his recruitment amid Oregon interest

Late NFL legend's son Chris Henry Jr. shuts down his recruitment amid Oregon interest

By Viraj Mali
Modified Apr 01, 2025 20:54 GMT
Chris Henry Jr. was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. - Source: Imagn
Chris Henry Jr. was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. - Source: Imagn

Chris Henry Jr., a five-star wide receiver from Mater Dei High School and the son of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, has shut down his recruitment, according to his Instagram account. Henry made an early pledge to the Ohio State Buckeyes but kept his options open.

Ad

The 6-foot-5 Henry received offers from top programs such as Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, USC, Michigan, Georgia, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. He shut down his recruitment amid serious interest from the Oregon Ducks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Officially shutting my recruitment down I am 100% locked in ready to get to work!! AGTG," read the caption of the five-star receiver's Instagram post.

The Ducks hosted Henry during their junior day in January. However, he has canceled all of his upcoming visits and seems to be locked in with the Buckeyes.

"I want to be in Columbus, and I want to be a Buckeye," Henry told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday.
Ad

Chris Henry Jr. is ranked No.14 in the country and is the second-best wide receiver from the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the third-best overall recruit from the state of California.

Chris Henry Jr. talks about Ohio State's offensive coordinator Brian Hartline

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed the commitment of five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. on July 28, 2023. Despite his pledge to the Buckeyes, he received a ton of interest from some of the best programs in the country.

Ad

Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, was one of the main contributors in landing the five-star prospect. Henry spoke about his offensive coordinator and the rumors of his departure from the program in an interview with On3.

"Honestly, I knew (Hartline) wasn’t gonna leave," Henry said, according to On3. "Him being from Ohio, he bleeds Ohio State. I knew he was gonna stay, so I wasn’t really worried about it at all. We’re real close. We talk about every week. We always have good talks, chop it up. We’ve been building this relationship since eighth grade."
Ad

Ohio State's Class of 2026 is ranked No. 7 in the country by 247Sports. Ryan Day and company have managed to land eight athletes from the class.

Henry is currently the highest-rated athlete in the Buckeyes' commitment list. The program has also acquired multiple four-star recruits such as Blaine Bradford, Maxwell Riley, Sam Greer and Jakob Weatherspoon.

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी