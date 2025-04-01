Late NFL legend's son Chris Henry Jr. shuts down his recruitment amid Oregon interest

Chris Henry Jr., a five-star wide receiver from Mater Dei High School and the son of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, has shut down his recruitment, according to his Instagram account. Henry made an early pledge to the Ohio State Buckeyes but kept his options open.

The 6-foot-5 Henry received offers from top programs such as Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, USC, Michigan, Georgia, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. He shut down his recruitment amid serious interest from the Oregon Ducks.

"Officially shutting my recruitment down I am 100% locked in ready to get to work!! AGTG," read the caption of the five-star receiver's Instagram post.

The Ducks hosted Henry during their junior day in January. However, he has canceled all of his upcoming visits and seems to be locked in with the Buckeyes.

"I want to be in Columbus, and I want to be a Buckeye," Henry told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday.

Chris Henry Jr. is ranked No.14 in the country and is the second-best wide receiver from the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the third-best overall recruit from the state of California.

Chris Henry Jr. talks about Ohio State's offensive coordinator Brian Hartline

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed the commitment of five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. on July 28, 2023. Despite his pledge to the Buckeyes, he received a ton of interest from some of the best programs in the country.

Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, was one of the main contributors in landing the five-star prospect. Henry spoke about his offensive coordinator and the rumors of his departure from the program in an interview with On3.

"Honestly, I knew (Hartline) wasn’t gonna leave," Henry said, according to On3. "Him being from Ohio, he bleeds Ohio State. I knew he was gonna stay, so I wasn’t really worried about it at all. We’re real close. We talk about every week. We always have good talks, chop it up. We’ve been building this relationship since eighth grade."

Ohio State's Class of 2026 is ranked No. 7 in the country by 247Sports. Ryan Day and company have managed to land eight athletes from the class.

Henry is currently the highest-rated athlete in the Buckeyes' commitment list. The program has also acquired multiple four-star recruits such as Blaine Bradford, Maxwell Riley, Sam Greer and Jakob Weatherspoon.

