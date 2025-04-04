Laura Govan shares her sweet moments with Aloni, Hamiley & Izela Arenas from the McDonald's All-American games

NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife, Laura Govan, turned up for the McDonald's All-American games with her children. Alijah Arenas represented the West team in this year's edition. His siblings, Aloni, Hamiley and Izela Arenas, were in the stands to cheer for him.

Ad

Alijah Arenas didn't disappoint his family and scored 11 points and grabbed two rebounds in a 105-92 win against the East.

Govan shared multiple photos from the night on her Instagram story, showcasing her love and support for her kids. In the first post, she shared a picture with her two daughters and other stars.

"Fam Bam ~ @hamileyarenas0 @angelreyesmuniz @izelaarenas @hamileyarenas0 @glo6277 @galexiseva," she wrote.

Laura Govan via Instagram

In the next post, Aloni Arenas joined the frame. Govan tagged several accounts and added six heart emojis.

Ad

Trending

Laura Govan via Instagram

Govan also flaunted her outfit while giving a shoutout to the clothing brands in her last post of the game.

Ad

"Interesting how god works. We walk[e]d in this store and didn't want to walk out... thank you Nast for dressing the babies... NYC. Store - @AVAGalerie Ask 4 Nast - Nastchristo ❤️," she captioned the story.

Laura Govan via Instagram

Darry Peterson and Cameron Boozer were the co-MVPs of the game. After a disappointing loss in the final game of the season, this win would certainly boost Alijah Arenas' morale for the upcoming tournaments.

Ad

Laura Govan's son, Alijah Arenas, wins All-CIF SoCal Offensive Player of the Year award

Alijah Arenas averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season for Chatsworth High School.

He made history by reaching 3,002 career points, becoming just the 15th player in CIF history to achieve that mark in three seasons. His performances earned him the All-CIF SoCal Offensive Player of the Year on March 24.

Ad

Govan's son played a key role in Chatsworth’s deep playoff run, leading them to the City Section Open Division Final, a second consecutive CIF State Division II final, and the CIF State Division II regional title.

The shooting guard has committed to the USC Trojans and will be looking forward to displaying his excellence at the college level in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More