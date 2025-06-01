Lauren Betts’ sister Sienna, Asa Newell, and more gush over 5-star recruit Aaliyah Crump’s waterfront snaps

Five-star Texas signee Aaliyah Crump has some time off ahead of her big move to Austin.

The five-star small forward, ranked No. 5 overall from the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, was seen out and about near a waterfront during one of her days off, posting some snaps on social media on Sunday.

Her weekend photo dump garnered a lot of attention, including some of her peers in basketball. Among them is her boyfriend, Asa Newell, who she had met at their high school, Montverde Academy.

Newell was a part of that legendary Montverde Academy squad that went undefeated all the way to the Chipotle Nationals and is now on his way to the NBA after one season with the Georgia Bulldogs.

"😍😍😍she don’t need a PIN number, she got a face card," replied her NBA-bound boyfriend Asa Newell.

Other WBB stars also chimed in, including UCLA signee Sienna Betts, the No. 2 overall prospect from the Class of 2025 and the sister of UCLA center Lauren Betts. Also complimenting Aaliyah Crump were Stanford-bound Hailee Swain and five-star Addison Bjorn.

"Fine asf," said No. 2-ranked 2025 prospect Sienna Betts

"yesss aaliyah," commented Stanford signee Hailee Swain.

"Gorggg😍😍," added Addison Bjorn.

Asa Newell. Sienna Betts, others comment on Aaliyah Crump's weekend photo dump (source: IG/ aaliyahcrump_)

Texas coach Vic Schaefer is all praise for Aaliyah Crump

Aaliyah Crump signed with Texas in November, soon after transferring to Montverde Academy from Minnetonka. Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer, who announced her signing, was all praise for the small forward.

"Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student athlete here at The University of Texas," Schaefer explained. "She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come."

"She is a great teammate, loves the game, and is extremely talented. These qualities separate her and will allow her to be a great collegiate basketball player as well as a pro one day," he added.

Aaliyah Crump is ranked No. 5 overall from the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and is also the No. 2 small forward and No. 2 prospect from Minnesota. She, along with fellow five-star Agot Makeer, led the Montverde Academy Eagles to the final of the Chipotle Nationals but lost to state rival IMG Academy last April.

