2025 NBA Draft: Best bigs in the class ft. Derik Queen and Asa Newell

We’ve made it the final edition of our pre-March Madness positional rankings for the 2025 NBA Draft. Finally, we saved a fascinating position group for this class — the bigs. Projecting prospects to their NBA roles can be useful when evaluating strengths and weaknesses and we’ve covered every position group so far, corresponding with our Mock Draft Simulator.

Ad

Our simulator differentiates “bigs” from “centers” and most of the interesting frontcourt evaluations come in this category. Unlike centers, who often have traditional size and a more limited perimeter skillset, bigs exist in limbo between the paint and the wing. These players often struggle to defend as a five but provide unique offensive and defensive traits absent in traditional centers.

The NBA’s reigning MVP Nikola Jokic falls into this category, as does first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun. Beyond these tail-end star outcomes, bigs play a key role in modern NBA offenses as hub initiators. Players like Kelly Olynyk, Jalen Duren and Onyeka Okongwu all have valuable offensive roles but bleed value on the defensive end.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let’s dive into our top five bigs for the 2025 NBA Draft and, for my money, the most interesting position group yet.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

2025 NBA Draft: Best bigs

1. Derik Queen, Maryland

NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Maryland - Source: Imagn

For years, Derik Queen has been defined as a “tweener” big. The 6-foot-9 “freshman dominated AAU and high school competition with his retro, post-up-oriented style without high-flying athleticism or 3-point shooting. Skeptics (including myself, formerly) question his ability to translate this success to the college game, but he’s clearly accomplished it. Queen continues to improve as an athlete and dominate opponents as a scorer.

Ad

Queen averages 15.9 points per game while carrying Maryland’s offense (26.5% usage rate) and scoring efficiently (59.1% true shooting). Advantage creation and efficient interior scoring are often a clue for star upside and Queen has both in spades. He constantly generates positive looks for himself and others with his burst, rare handle, strength and passing vision.

Questions about Queen’s defensive effort, especially on the interior and floor spacing will determine his viability on on good and great teams. He’s impressively quick defending the perimeter, providing a path to impact on that end. Advantage creators like Queen are worth betting on given their high ceilings and he’s no different.

Ad

2. Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

After Murray-Boyles’s career day against South Carolina, his offensive projection commanded the spotlight. At 6’7, it will be challenging for Murray-Boyles to play center in the NBA. The league is often too big and athletic for bigs of his height. Murray-Boyles does his best to compensate for those limitations with his elite strength, feel and mental acumen.

Those tools give Murray-Boyles a chance to develop into a game-changing defensive player with prime versatility, interior defense, and switchability. However, given his complete lack of a 3-point threat, his offensive role will require more thought. Developing a reliable jumper would unlock his offensive toolkit, but it would be a drastic leap for Murray-Boyles to make.

Ad

Even without a reliable outside shot, his excellent interior scoring, drive creation and passing could intersect and predict a star outcome. We’ve seen teams like Cleveland overcome theoretical spacing limitations with creative spacing and movement. If Murray-Boyles can become a true creator, he’s worth building around.

3. Asa Newell, Georgia

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Newell has been one of the country’s most productive freshmen, ranking fourth among them in box plus-minus (9.0). He’s an excellent scrapping big, scoring on the interior, rebounding and weaponizing his touch in the intermediate. Newell’s shooting confidence has grown in conference play, more willing to let shots fly from deep.

Ad

He’ll face the same problems most shorter centers do, though, sometimes struggling to finish over size and length. If he can’t progress his 3-point shot, Newell’s playmaking limitations could limit his ability to initiate offense or function as a connective piece.

Newell’s collection of tools, notably his mobility on the perimeter, rebounding, and touch, could help him become a useful NBA player. His ceiling will depend on his ability to improve as a shooter and passer, refining his perimeter skillset.

Ad

4. Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Though Bidunga seems unlikely to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft (especially given the chance to play with Darryn Peterson), he’s done enough to warrant a first-round pick. The challenges with his projection are obvious, as it’s extremely rare for 6’7 centers to find long-term homes in the league.

Bidunga might be the outlier of them all. He’s a legendary big-man athlete, exploding above the rim at lightning speed to block shots and score points. The stats reflect this, as Bidunga has converted an absurd 83.5% of his shots at the hoop with 45 dunks. He ranks 13th in the country in block rate (10.9%) and 11th in true shooting (71.1%) despite his height.

Ad

Questioning Bidunga’s NBA translation makes sense given the high barrier for center play in the league. Bidunga’s athletic tools are worth investing in, especially given his age and productivity. Any perimeter additions could help Bidunga develop into an offensive role player and a defensive weapon.

5. Danny Wolf, Michigan

NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Michigan - Source: Imagn

Danny Wolf makes a strong case for the draft’s most fascinating player in the draft. He’s a seven-foot point guard for the Wolverines with a captivating highlight reel filled with step-backs and no-look passes. In his best moments alone, the vision of a point center with a versatile offensive skillset seems tantalizing.

Ad

Wolf’s handle will help him stay on the floor as a dribble handoff hub. He’ll need to maintain his shooting improvement and create consistent advantages to thrive as a high-volume on-ball player at the NBA level. His breathtaking passing skill should help him find an offensive role if he can reign in his decision-making.

His defensive role might not reflect traditional centers given his lack of vertical pop and rim protection. Wolf’s quick feet, similar to Queen, should help him survive on the perimeter, especially if his shooting continues to progress. His role might be unclear but Wolf’s unique blend of size and skill should help him find a role in the NBA.

Honorable mentions: Jojo Tugler, JT Toppin, Yaxel Lendeborg

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback