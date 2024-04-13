LeBron James High School Stats: Looking at NBA legend's St Vincent-St Mary's Tenure

LeBron James, the iconic NBA superstar, traces his roots back to the hardwood floors of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. His high school journey was nothing short of legendary, foreshadowing the greatness that would later define his professional career.

LeBron James - Early Years and High School Phenom

LeBron James was born in Akron, Ohio on December 30, 1984. His mother, Gloria James, became a mother at only 16 years old and struggled to provide for James during his childhood.

James showed a natural talent for basketball early on and was recruited by St. Vincent-St. Mary High School to join their basketball team in 1999. James jumped out of high school to the pro league in 2003 and was picked No. 1 in the draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers that year.

Let’s delve into the numbers, accolades, and highlights that shaped the King’s legacy at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The Irish Phenomenon

As a four-year letter winner, LeBron made his high-school debut as a 14-year-old freshman in 1999. The St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish became a powerhouse under his leadership, losing only six games during his tenure. Notably, the sole loss in his senior year was a forfeiture of a previous win.

Statistical Brilliance

James’ stats during his high school years are awe-inspiring:

#1. Points per Game: Averaged an impressive 25.2 points per game.

#2. Rebounds per Game: Grabbed an average of 7.9 rebounds per game.

#3. Assists per Game: Dished out 5.0 assists per game.

#4. Field Goal Shooting: Boasted a remarkable 55.8 percent field goal shooting.

#5. 3-Point Shooting: Showcased his versatility with a 36.0 percent success rate from beyond the arc. Over his high school career, LeBron James scored 2,667 points - a testament to his dominance on the court.

Box-Office Sensation

James wasn’t just a player; he was a box-office sensation. His games were moved to the University of Akron’s arena to accommodate the overwhelming demand. National television broadcasts during his senior year left viewers in awe, witnessing a prodigious talent in action.

Record-Breaking Accolades

LeBron’s trophy cabinet from his St. Vincent-St. Mary School days overflowed with honors:

#1. 3x Ohio Mr. Basketball: A distinction he achieved three times.

#2. 3x USA Today All-USA First Team: Recognized as one of the nation’s best.

#3. 3x Ohio Division III State Champion: Leading his team to glory.

#4. 2x Gatorade National Player of the Year: A testament to his all-around excellence.

#5. 2x USA Today Boys’ High School Basketball Player of the Year: A peerless performer.

#6. 2x Parade High School Basketball Player of the Year: Cementing his legacy.

#7. McDonald’s All-American: A showcase of his elite status.

#8. Jordan Brand All-American: A brand ambassador even then.

Senior-Year Fireworks

In his senior year, LeBron James elevated his game to new heights:

#1. Points per Game: Averaged an astonishing 29.2 points per game.

#2. Rebounds per Game: Dominated the boards with 9.3 rebounds per game.

LeBron James left an indelible mark on St. Vincent-St. Mary, etching his name into the annals of high school basketball history. His journey from Akron to NBA superstardom began here, and the echoes of his greatness still resonate through the hallowed halls of his alma mater.