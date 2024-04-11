Former Michael Jordan teammate drops LeBron James truth bomb: "No NBA player actually thinks LeBron is the GOAT"

The GOAT has always included two players at the top, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Over the years, debates about who the best player in the history of the NBA have been the biggest topic among fans, analysts and players. Recently, a former teammate of Jordan was asked about the GOAT debate and made a surprising statement about it.

The GOAT debate centers around the accomplishments of both players. Fans of the former Chicago Bulls star argue that Jordan has more championships and MVPs, some even mention his Finals record of 6-0.

The fans of the LA Lakers star have argued that his all-around accomplishments should be taken into consideration. James is the all-team leader in scoring and is the only player with 40,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.

Through all this, fans have been curious as to what NBA players think about the GOAT debate. Recently, Kwame Brown was interviewed on the YouTube channel, Dreamers Pro, about the GOAT debate.

"People say LeBron is the GOAT because he controls the media… no NBA player actually thinks LeBron is the GOAT," Brown said.

The former top pick talked about it at the 5:17 mark of the video.

Some players have talked about who their GOAT is and a few have named James as their choice. Former Detroit Pistons star guard Isiah Thomas has gone on the record in picking the four-time champion as his GOAT choice. Similarly, Allen Iverson chose the Lakers star as the greatest player of all time.

Some players are massive fans of Jordan as well. James' former teammate and close friend, Dwyane Wade chose the Bulls legend as his GOAT. Even Shaquille O'Neal, who LeBron played with back in Cleveland has MJ as his GOAT choice. Lastly, his other NBA friend Carmelo Anthony named the former North Carolina star as the best player ever.

NBA analyst doesn't consider LeBron James' 40,000 points a significant factor in the GOAT debate

LeBron James is the only player in the league that has scored 40,000 points, so far. It's an incredible feat that many have acknowledged and included in the GOAT debate. However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith doesn't agree that it should matter when it comes to talking about the greatest player of all time.

"Here's why I didn't make a big deal of [James scoring 40,000 points]," Smith said. "...I'll never put him above Michael Jordan, it's that. The GOAT debate for me is not longevity. It's what you were at you best versus them at their best. And what level of adversity you faced at the time you were being your best."

Smith talked about it at the 14:10 mark of the video.

Smith pointed out that LeBron James eliminated DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors did not fare well with Jordan winning against the Bad Boy Pistons. He added that King James' decision to join Wade and Chris Bosh isn't the same as Michael Jordan beating Magic Johnson and the Lakers for his first ring.

