"But for real": LeBron James' wife Savannah James hilariously discloses travel plans this year 

LeBron James' wife Savannah James had quite a hilarious message for those asking what her travel plans look like in 2024. The 37-year-old has been in the headlines in recent times for starting her new podcast alongside April McDaniel. Now, she continued her witty and funny interactions with fans on social media with another fun dig about her travel plans.

What is known was her visit to Seoul earlier this year, and as for those invested in more of her plans, she enlisted Hollywood actress, Zendaya's help for her reply.

Zendaya's "You're about to find out honey, we're just about to get started" has been a meme on social media, and that was exactly Savannah's response to those asking her about her travel plans. Taking to her IG stories, she wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But for real"

LeBron James' wife Savannah had a fun shot at those asking about her travel plans this year

Earlier this year, Savannah shared snapshots of her time in Seoul, and her superstar husband ensured that he and the kids had a fun time with Zhuri missing school and having breakfast with her dad.

LeBron James excited for Savannah James' new podcast

While he has his own intriguing 'Mind the Game' podcast alongside former NBA star JJ Redick, LeBron James was equally excited to see how his wife's latest venture would pan out. He was one of the many eager to see how 'Everybody's Crazy' would fare and wished Savannah luck on social media. Taking to Instagram, he had a simple, yet heartfelt "Let's get it all you crazies" on his stories.

Savannah has remained mostly out of the spotlight and recently teased her podcast with a rather quirky preview. The show aims to have candid and crazy conversations with fans who were given a number to call the hosts.

As for their relationship, both LeBron James and Savannah have been together since growing up in their hometown Akron, Cleveland, and married in September 2013. They have two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and a daughter Zhuri James.

On the season front, the 4x NBA champion is looking to lead the Lakers to their second playoffs in as many seasons. The Lakers have two more games remaining in the regular season and will hope that wins in the last two games and the play-in will propel them to the playoffs.