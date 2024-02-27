"No school, no rules": LeBron James spoils Zhuri on 'daddy/daughter day' with wife Savannah vacationing in Seoul

NBA superstar LeBron James is enjoying the company of his youngest child and only daughter, Zhuri. His wife, Savannah, is away on her solo trip to Seoul, South Korea. This gave James the chance to bond with his daughter and even have breakfast while watching the TV together.

The LA Lakers star is coming off a long All-Star break in Indianapolis, Indiana. Since then, he's played two games. After 51 games, the team is still in the Play-In zone and the fans of the franchise want to see James improve the team's record.

James is known to be a family-oriented person. In his free time that he spends away from basketball, he bonds with his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and his daughter. Watch the video below to see the wholesome moment that the father and daughter shared.

"Daddy Daughter Day!!!" James wrote in the caption. "No school/No rules!

"Breakfast for two! A day with my baby. And some cartoons, yeah!" James said in the video.

Savannah is on a solo trip overseas and spending her time shopping and exploring the cuisine of South Korea. Take a look at the photos of her trip that she posted on Instagram below.

LeBron James pays tribute to his family with the USC Trojans LeBron 21 shoes

The Lakers had a 123-113 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Feb. 25. During the game, LeBron James wore a rare LeBron 21 pair that pays tribute to the USC Trojans, the college basketball program that his son Bronny's committed to.

Bronny also wore a similar LeBron 21 pair in the "USC Trojans" colorway during his first NCAA start for the team in January.

LeBron James slams updated mock draft that moved his son to the 2025 NBA Draft

Bronny is one of the biggest names that could enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Given that his father is the all-time leading scorer in the league, his time with the Trojans is being carefully monitored by critics.

He's expected to be part of the 2024 draft class, but his recent performances haven't helped his case. This is why ESPN has moved his name to the 2025 NBA Draft with the 39th pick. The Lakers star responded to this report on X, which he has deleted shortly after.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!" James posted.

