LeBron James' wife Savannah James loses it after Benny Blanco and Max Goodrich's hilarious edit ft. Lakers superstar 

LeBron James was the talking point in YouTuber Max Goodrich and record producer Benny Blanco's latest edit. The duo edited James' chalk toss video in a way that looked like the 4x NBA champion was tossing the chalk on their faces. This had the 39-year-old's wife Savannah James in splits as she took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

In the edited video, Goodrich and Blanco can be seen discussing what James was doing with chalk all over their faces and the LA Lakers star further making it difficult for them by putting more chalk on their faces with a smirk on his face.

The edit was slapstick funny, and safe to say, the couple had a good laugh.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Savannah was thoroughly amused and took to her IG stories to share the post and have a few laughs while at it.

Savannah James had a good laugh at Benny Blanco's edit featuring LeBron James

On the game front, the jokes weren't on James as his 40-point game powered the Lakers to a 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening. The veteran added seven rebounds and five assists as LA notched up a much-needed win. Anthony Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds. Rui Hachimura had 20 points and 10 rebounds while Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell had 12 and 18 points each. The win improved the Lakers to 42-33 as they remain in ninth place in the Western Conference.

LeBron James has a special request for wife Savannah James after a tough game

In what was one of the most unique takeaways from LeBron James and JJ Redick's Mind the Game Podcast's second episode, the 4x NBA MVP spoke about how he would ask his wife Savannah to rub his feet after a tough game. James said:

"I was explaining to my wife the other day. She asked me how am I feel when I came home after a game. I said babe, just imagine buying a 2003 Escalade and it's 2024 and you never changed the tires. So rub my feet please."

What the statement did was show how James has his way of extending his longevity. At 39 and 21 seasons in the NBA, the forward is still a wrecking ball and one of the most feared players when it comes to tussles on the paint. And if the secret is getting foot rubs from his wife Savannah, it surely is working for LeBron James as he and the Lakers look to book a playoff berth this season.