“Rub my feet”: LeBron James recalls special request to wife Savannah James while comparing his 70,000 NBA minutes to $53,975 Escalade

Having been together since high school, LeBron James and his wife Savannah have built a strong relationship. He recently opened up on a funny story where he detailed what a long career has done to him.

As a player who has lasted over two decades, LeBron has racked up a lot of miles in the NBA. With the end of his 21st regular season right around the corner, he has played just shy of 70,000 total minutes.

During the second episode of his "Mind The Game" podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James opened up on a conversation he had with Savannah. She asked him how he felt after games at this point, and he compared to an old car still being on its first set of tires. LeBron finished up with a joking request from his wife.

"I was explaining to my wife the other day. She asked me how am I feel when I came home after a game," LeBron said. "I said babe, just imagine buying a 2003 Escalade and it's 2024 and you never changed the tires. So rub my feet please."

Despite the wear and tear of a long career, LeBron James is still playing at a high level. This season for the LA Lakers, he is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Where does LeBron James rank on the all-time minutes played list?

As he continues his historic career, LeBron James has broken countless records. One of his biggest achievements came last year, when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. Now, LeBron is chasing the Hall of Fame center for the top spot in another category.

Similar to LeBron, Kareem had a career that spanned over two decades. Because of this, he was able to rack up and incredible amount of minutes played. His record has stood for years, but now is on the brink of being passed.

At the moment, Kareem holds the record for most regular season minutes played in NBA history at 57,446. LeBron James sits in second place at 56,275. Due to their being only a handful of games left this year, it's doubtful the Lakers forward passed Kareem now. However, it's a mark he'll likely surpass at some point next season.

In terms of total minutes, no player has more than LeBron. Between regular season and playoffs, he's played a total of 67,929 minutes. As for Kareem, that number sits at 66,297.

Longevity is the key factor in LeBron's case for being one of the greatest players ever. Even after racking up the mileage no player has ever achieved, he still manages to play the game at a high level.