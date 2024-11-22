LeBron James' son Bryce James, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and other top prospects share their unique hooping lingo

Bryce James, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer are some of the top prospects in the upcoming classes. These youngsters were asked to share their unique hooping lingo, and the results were quite interesting.

'NBAfuturestartsnow' asked LeBron James' son, Bryce, and other top recruits what their special term for a 3-pointer is.

"Boom," Bryce James answered.

"Tre Ball," Cayden Boozer and Jasper Johnson had the exact same response.

Meanwhile, the top recruits from the Class of 2025, surprisingly, were on the same page as well.

"Tre Smack," AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer revealed.

Tyran Strokes also calls it a 'Tre Smack.'

Brandon McCoy Jr. had a different response than his fellow athletes.

"Green," he responded.

These players certainly love scoring buckets. Different tags for 3-pointers probably make things more fun for these young lads.

Their focus would be on scoring more and more of these boom(s), tre ball(s), tre smack(s) and green(s). Some of these stars have already established themselves in the basketball world.

Commitment status of top recruits in the 2025 Class ft. Bryce James, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer

AJ Dybantsa is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025. His NIL valuation sky-rocketed following his deal with the energy drink brand Red Bull. Dybantsa leads the chart in NIL Value, as per On3.

Although he planned on committing in Feb. 2025, he changed his mind and would announce his decision in December this year.

Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer inked their commitment to the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 14. The twins would love to carry the legacy of their dad, Carlos Boozer, in the college basketball and the NBA arena.

Jasper Johnson, a five-star recruit, committed to the Kentucky Wildcats in September earlier this year. Brandon McCoy Jr., the No.1 recruit from the 2026 class, is still receiving and evaluating offers from schools across the nation.

Tyran Stokes is the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2026, and as per On3, is likely to commit to his hometown school of Louisville. LeBron James' son, Bryce James, is a three-star recruit and is likely to commit to Ohio State, as per On3. These youngsters are set to take over the basketball world in the near future.

