LeBron James’ son Bryce James and Scottie Pippen’s son Justin Pippen share their reaction to former Sierra Canyon player's mixtape

Bryce James, son of LeBron James, has shown support for Southern California players, including former Sierra Canyon player Wesley Waddles. On Thursday, Waddles, now at Viewpoint High, shared a highlight video from his games against Campbell Hall and Shalhevet.

The video drew reactions from fans and players, including James and Justin Pippen, a Sierra Canyon alumnus.

"Brudda," James commented.

Bryce James and Justin Pippen react to former teammate Wesley Waddles' highlight reel (Source: Instagram/ wesleywaddles)

"😤," Pippen reacted.

Waddles used to play with Bryce James and Justin Pippen at Sierra Canyon. He transferred to Viewpoint just before the 2024-25 season began.

Waddles led Viewpoint High to the Division 2AA playoffs of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships. Viewpoint won their first-round game against Capistrano Valley 43-42 on Feb. 12. However, they lost to Poly on Valentine's Day, ending their playoff run.

James is currently in pool play for the Open Division of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships with Sierra Canyon. Pippen is now a freshman guard for the Michigan Wolverines.

Bronny James and girlfriend watched Bryce James play during a playoff game

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon are now 2-1 in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships' Open Division Pool B. In a recent 60-55 loss to Brandon McCoy Jr.'s St. John Bosco on Tuesday, LeBron James attended the game alongside his wife Savannah and son Bronny.

Bronny was spotted with their girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, at the St. John Bosco gym, supporting his younger brother.

Bryce had five points in that loss. On Friday, Sierra Canyon will face No. 2 seed Roosevelt, led by five-star guard Brayden Burries.

