LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction to former teammate's IG dump

Bryce James, the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, often features his former teammates and high school in his Instagram Stories. On Sunday, he posted about Chatsworth star Velijah Miller who used to play with him at Sierra Canyon.

Bryce James shares former teammate Velijah Miller's Instagram post (Source: Instagram/ _justbryce)

"Brudda," Bryce James wrote.

Velijah Miller is Chatsworth's No. 2 option offensively, with the No. 1 option being five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Former Sierra Canyon star Miller played for the Trailblazers last year. Even though he is unstarred and unraked, Miller has a couple of college offers, including ones from the Bryant University Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans. For now, he and Alijah Arenas are aiming to top the West Valley League with the Chatsworth Chancellors.

The youngest James son transferred back to Sierra Canyon from Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in the middle of the 2023-24 season, missing several games because he was ineligible to play due to the transfer. However, he was able to spend some time with Miller during his time there, with Bryce James finally getting to play for Sierra Canyon late in the season, including the playoffs.

Luka-AD trade may have just opened the doors for Bryce James to go to the Lakers, says former NBA champion

The shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade between the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks could have some big implications for Bryce James. With Doncic still being a young talent at 25, this could ensure that LeBron might stay with the Lakers for another two years, which would mean that he may also possibly play with his youngest son.

Former NBA champion Kevin Garnett explored this possibility during last Friday's episode of his and Paul Piece's "Ticket and The Truth" podcast.

“The Lakers just got a player for the next 15 years that they would never have been able to get," KG said. "If he gets 70 in a Laker uniform. He’s more Kobe Bryant than LeBron James, meaning he’s going to take the last shot, he ain’t tripping, you feel me?

"This is who you give the keys to. … Now you just bought Bron two more years. This is how Bron is going to play with Bryce," he added.

LeBron has been open to playing with his youngest before he retires, with him already having played with his eldest, Bronny, early in the season before the eldest James son was relegated to the G-League.

