LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction to Rutgers signee Lino Mark flaunting his outfit 

Three-star Arizona commit Bryce James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, often promotes other high school hoopers from Southern California. The Sierra Canyon shooting guard showed some love to three-star Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) point guard Lino Mark, sharing the Rutgers signee flaunting his new outfit on his Instagram story.

"OC," James wrote.

Bryce James shares Rutgers signee Lino Mark's Instagram post (Source: Instagram/ _justbryce)

Mark has created a formidable backcourt with No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) this season, helping the Knights to a 24-6 overall record. The team is also the No. 5 seed in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships Open Division, with Bryce James and Sierra Canyon at No. 6.

Mark and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) took on the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers twice this season and split the season series 1-1. The Trailblazers won the first game 63-54, while the Knights took the second game, 83-72.

James is a three-star and the No. 210 overall for the Class of 2025, as well as the No. 58 shooting guard and the No. 27 player in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Meanwhile, Mark is rated the No. 169 overall and the No. 23 point guard in the Class of 2025, as well as the No. 23 player in California.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon have a tall task ahead in the next 2 playoff games

The 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships Open Division group play will continue on Tuesday, and this will include Bryce and the rest of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers squaring off against the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, St. John Bosco, led by No. 2-ranked junior Brandon McCoy Jr.

After being out for several games, McCoy is back and leading the Braves to a 2-0 start in pool play. St. John Bosco is regarded as one of the best teams, not just in California, but in the country, which means this will be a tough matchup for Sierra Canyon.

After St. John Bosco, Sierra Canyon will face Roosevelt, the No. 2 seed, who is led by five-star senior Brayden Burries. They finished the regular season with a 28-2 record and the top place in the Big VIII League, going undefeated against all other teams in the league (7-0).

