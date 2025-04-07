LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 2-word reaction as Arkansas signee Darius Acuff reflects on his high school career 

Darius Acuff, the No. 9 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will join the Arkansas Razorbacks next season as he wraps up his tremendous high school career.

Acuff took to Instagram to share some highlights from his high school career with a heartfelt caption as he represented Detroit Cass Tech, IMG Academy and more.

"No matter da outcome pops always taught me show you da ALPHA onnat court. Achieved everything I dreamed of in all these years but ain’t nowhere near done, thank everybody who was wit me in HS, AAU everything I appreciate it. SEC next let’s get to it ‼️‼️#woopigsooie," the post was captioned.

The post saw a comment from the son of the four-time NBA Champ, LeBron James, Bryce James:

"My brudda."

Acuff guided Cass Tech to a 28-1 overall record and a 7-0 mark in the Michigan Section Detroit Public I Basketball League during his first season. Furthermore, he guided them to the 2023 MHSAA Boys Basketball State Championship (Michigan) with a 78-63 victory over Muskegon on March 25, 2023.

In his second season (2023-24), Cass Tech finished 23-3 overall and 9-0 in the Michigan Section Detroit Public I Basketball League. However, they were eliminated in the first round of the MHSAA Boys Basketball State Championship, losing 66-60 to River Rogue.

Acuff transferred to IMG Academy last year and finished the season with a 21-7 overall record. For Team USA, Acuff won the gold medal at the 2024 FIBA Men's U18 AmeriCup in Argentina.

He averaged a team-high 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4 assists in 24.2 minutes and won the MVP award.

Darius Acuff's impressive outing at the McDonald's All-American Game

Darius Acuff represented the East Team at the 2025 McDonald's All-American in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

He was accompanied by other top prospects, including the Duke Blue Devils' signees Boozer twins and highest-ranked uncommitted player in the 2025 Class, Nate Ament.

Acuff, who played for almost 21 minutes, scored 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting. He also grabbed one rebound, dished out four assists and stole the ball once, in the East team's 105-92 defeat.

He will now be joined by Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy at the Razorbacks next season.

