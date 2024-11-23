LeBron James' son Bryce James shares poster moments of Sierra Canyon teammates as he awaits his first game

Bryce James has not yet played a game since the season started for Sierra Canyon. However, as he awaits his chance to finally play, the three-star recruit and son of NBA superstar LeBron James posted a clip on his Instagram stories featuring his teammates dunking on opponents.

Bryce James sharing video of teammates dunking (Source: Instagram/_justbryce)

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers had a dominating 72-29 win over the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders on Friday. The clip that Bryce James shared featured his teammates Chris Nwuli and Jaden Nickens dunking on their Mater Dei defenders.

Chris Nwuli is Sierra Canyon's highest-rated player, a four-star prospect ranked 100 overall for the Class of 2025 by On3, who has already committed to Rutgers University. Meanwhile, Jaden Nickens is unrated as a basketball player but a three-star football player, playing both sports at Sierra Canyon. He has committed to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The win furthers Sierra Canyon's record to 3-0, previously beating San Gabriel Academy and Cerritos in lopsided games. The final score against San Gabriel was 71-36, while the final score against Cerritos was 91-24. Bryce James did not play in either game.

With that 3-0 record, Sierra Canyon is currently the No. 1 team in California this early in the season. However, the Trailblazers still have plenty of games to play this season, including several interesting matchups.

Tough teams ahead in Bryce James and Sierra Canyon's 2024-2025 schedule

Sierra Canyon has so far only faced unranked teams in their first three games, with the first serious team they are taking on happening in their next game.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, they are set to take on the No. 12 ranked Utah team, Orem High School, which is still undefeated. The school is led by three-star BYU commit Chamberlain Burgess and unranked Utah State commit Jax Allen.

Their next two games are expected to be easy matchups for Sierra Canyon, but the game after that might be a tough one, as they take on the No. 4 ranked team in Arizona, Millenium High School. They are led by four-star small forward Cameron Holmes and three-star power forward Kingston Tosi.

After that will be another lower-ranked team in Blair High School, but then, the toughest one in the schedule: Long Island Lutheran, the No. 1 ranked team in New York. This battle will pit Bryce James against Kiyan Anthony, the son of his father's NBA batchmate, Carmelo Anthony. He is a four-star shooting guard and will be backed by other four-star talents in the Mingo Brothers, Dylan and Kayden.

