  • LeBron James' stats at St. Vincent-St. Mary have hoops fans in awe: "Bro been averaging the same stats from 14-40

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Nov 22, 2024 13:15 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
LeBron James has been in the NBA for 22 seasons. He was selected as the first pick in the 2003 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers after they saw his performances at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School in Akron. SportsCenter NEXT posted highlights from James' high school career, which featured an average of 30.4 points per game in his senior season.

Hoops fans took to the comment section to react to James' stats as they were left in awe:

"Bro been averaging the same stats from 14-40 💀," commented a fan.
Another fan said, "9th grade droppin 18, 6, and 3 is crazy bro."
"Had the biggest expectation ever in nba history and absolutely surpassed em," another fan wrote.
More fans piled in to comment:

"How do you go from averaging thirty against highschoolers to 20 in the league not even a year a part," commented a fan.
"He went harder each game corrected his wrongs from last game what it seem like 👏," commented another fan.
"He really the truth," a comment read.
How good was LeBron James in high school?

LeBron James was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and in SLAM magazine as a high school player. In his junior year, he led the St. Vincent–St. Mary basketball team to an unbeaten 27-0 record posting averages of 18 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

In his sophomore season, the team had to shift to the University of Akron to play games just so they could fulfill the ticket demand for the alumni. There, NBA scouts came to watch the young James play.

James led them to another championship, averaging 25.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 5.5 apg and 3.7 spg. He was also named the Ohio Mr. Basketball and became the first sophomore to be selected in the USA Today All-USA First Team.

He finished his senior year with averages of 30.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 steals per game and entered the NBA draft subsequently. During his high school career, James achieved a lot of accolades:

  • 3x Mr. Ohio Basketball
  • 3x USA Today All-USA First Born
  • 3x Ohio Divison III State Championship
  • 2x Gatorade National Player of the Year
  • 2x USA Today's Boys' High School Basketball Player of the Year
  • 2x Parade High School Basketball Player of the Year
  • McDonald's All-American
  • Jordan Brand All-American

He then came into the NBA and the rest, as they say, is history.

Edited by John Maxwell
