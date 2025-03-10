"LeBron real twin": Hoops fans react to the Lakers legend's son Bryce James hilariously reenacting his dad

Three-star Arizona commit Bryce James can not only change his voice but also imitate his dad, NBA legend LeBron James. During warmups ahead of the playoff game against JSerra Catholic on Saturday, the youngest James showed off his acting chops as he began acting like his dad.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Bryce James' acting has got fans talking on Instagram.

"LeBron real twin," one fan wrote.

"Lesperm ^2 is hilarious omg," another wrote.

"I jus kno Bryce be geekin at all the LeBron memes that’s why I fw this walkin sperm cell," another wrote.

Meanwhile, others lamented the treatment LeBron gets on other platforms. Some even pointed out that Bryce James has been exposed to his dad's memes since birth.

Ad

"I come to Instagram I always see positive funny shii bout Bron & his family. Soon as I open Twitter, all I see is weird ahh Kobe/Jordan fan pages that dedicates their whole page to hating LeBron," one fan wrote.

"I didn’t think he would see it. You know a kid of a billionaire with Wi-Fi and access to social media with clips of his dad going around no way we thought he would see it," another person wrote.

Ad

"I wonder how he seen the memes it’s almost like LeBron is his dad," another wrote.

Fans react to Bryce James imitating his dad's memes (source: Instagram/ overtime)

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon head to the Division I regional final after a double OT victory

Bryce's team, Sierra Canyon, is in the CIF State Regional Division I playoffs and took on JSerra Catholic in the regional semifinal on Saturday. However, that game was very close, with the Trailblazers surviving with a double overtime victory, 68–64.

Ad

Bryce Cofield lifted the Trailblazers to victory, scoring a game-high 29 points. Meanwhile, teammate Stephen Kankole made that clutch three-point shot to seal the deal for Sierra Canyon.

Sierra Canyon will face Redondo Union in the regional final on Tuesday. This will be a rematch of their Southern Section playoff game last month, which Bryce James Co. won, 69–66.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback