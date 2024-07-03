“Let’s get to work!” - Class of 2025 OT Elijah Vaikona picks Lincoln Riley’s USC over Washington

Elijah Vaikona, an imposing 6-foot-8, 365-pound offensive tackle from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, has committed to play for the University of Southern California Trojans under coach Lincoln Riley. The three-star prospect, known for his impressive size and athleticism, marks the second offensive line commitment in USC's 2025 recruiting class.

Vaikona, who had previously garnered attention as a basketball player, announced his decision on Wednesday, choosing USC over other offers, including those from UCLA and Washington.

"All Glory to God! We’re staying home, let’s get to work!" Vaikona told On3.

This commitment follows his official visit to Los Angeles on June 17 and comes three weeks after receiving his offer at a USC camp. Ranked as the nation’s No. 1,151 overall prospect, No. 81 offensive tackle and No. 87 recruit from California for the 2025 cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking, Vaikona is a significant addition to USC’s offensive line.

His decision to join the Trojans is also deeply personal, as he will be a fourth-generation Trojan if he signs with USC. His great-grandfather attended basketball and dental school for USC, making this commitment especially meaningful.

"USC is the first school that you learn about, especially as a Polynesian kid, because almost every great Poly has gone there," Vaikona explained. "My mom says USC changed the trajectory of our family."

Vaikona's choice to stay close to home is driven by a desire to have his family nearby and continue their tradition at USC.

"Being able to play big-time ball but staying close to home is huge for me," he said. "My family can come to the games, and being in L.A. has everything in one."

Elijah Vaikona's addition to USC is crucial in bolstering the Trojans' offensive line to build a dominant front under Riley’s leadership.

Elijah Vaikona chooses USC, a dream realized

Elijah Vaikona has seen his recruitment soar recently, gaining exposure at various camps and events. With offers primarily from top schools on the West Coast, Vaikona narrowed his choices to USC, UCLA and Washington.

On Tuesday, Elijah Vaikona fulfilled a lifelong dream by committing to the Trojans, surpassing offers from the Bruins and the Huskies.

"It’s a dream come true with them," Vaikona told Rivals. "I was in shock when I first heard the news, so I didn’t really talk a whole lot for the next 12 hours while I was thinking."

Being close to home and playing was a crucial driver for his decision.

"Being able to play big-time ball but staying close to home is huge for me," Vaikona said. "My family can come to the games, and I wouldn't just be staying in touch; I'd be able to see them. That would be huge because my family really is everything to me. And then it's L.A., so LA kinda has everything in one."

Ranked as the nation’s No. 113 offensive tackle and No. 138 overall prospect in California for the 2025 class by 247Sports. Despite taking a final official visit to Seattle, Vaikona chose to stay close to home and join the Trojans.

