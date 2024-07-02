PJ Washington's mother-in-law hyped over daughter's latest business venture

PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel has been trying to start her own venture for quite a long time. The time has finally come for her to put her online vintage store for full-blown business and no one was happier than her mother Aradeen Rivera.

The mother-in-law of the Dallas Mavericks player took to her Instagram to show some love to her daughter. Chanel’s store’s IG handle “Le’Chanel” reposted the story of Chanel’s mother on its IG story and wrote,

“We have been talking about this for a while.”

Alisah Chanel's company IG story [Instagram/@lechanelvintage]

In the IG story of her account, Chanel’s mother reposted the story of “Le’Chanel” and captioned the post full of praise for her daughter.

“So happy for my daughter’s latest business venture!!”

“Lechanelvintage been working,” she added.

PJ Washington’s wife is a social media influence and has 574k followers on her Instagram account. She also has 13.2k followers on her X. With over half a million followers, Chanel will have an easier time spreading her business.

Moreover, her husband PJ Washington also has 830 million followers on his social media. She can also use his platform to get a bigger audience for her business.

Chanel has had a successful career as a fitness influencer. According to People, she has collaborated with many brands over the years, ranging from beauty, fitness, and lifestyle.

PJ Washington surprises wife with flowers and strawberries

PJ Washington made sure that his wife Alisah Chanel was appreciated irrespective of special days. Earlier, on June 28, the Mavericks forward put a bunch of red roses for his wife in the kitchen while she was upstairs. Among the gifts, Washington had also put strawberries for the mother of his child.

When Chanel came downstairs, she was surprised with a loving note Washington had also left for his wife.

"I love you. Hope you enjoy," Washington has written in the note.

"Came downstairs to these. He had already took them out & cut the stems and put them in water," Chanel wrote.

Chanel and Washington have been married since October 2023. The couple also share a child.

Washington and the Dallas Mavericks reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. Although they were ousted by the Boston Celtics in just five games, their future with Washington looks very bright, especially after the team added Klay Thompson this offseason.

Washington didn't have a good run in the Finals but he played a crucial role for the Mavs in this playoffs.

