"He's like, 'Tell em to pay my money'": Richard Jefferson reveals how Klay Thompson was mad with Warriors over contract talks

Klay Thompson is reportedly going to play for the Dallas Mavericks after a sign-and-trade deal with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson spent the first 13 years of his career with the Dubs, helping them to six NBA Finals appearances that resulted in four championships. Thompson’s departure ends his legendary partnership with Steph Curry and “The Splash Bros.” era in the Bay Area.

Last year, the Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters they wanted to keep Draymond Green, who had a player option then. “Dray” eventually opted out before he was given a four-year, $100 million contract.

Klay Thompson’s extension, meanwhile, was put on hold until he became an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. After the Dubs were eliminated by the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, Kerr said that the team “desperately” wanted to have “Game 6 Klay” back.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors and Thompson, however, couldn’t reach an agreement, hence the sign-and-trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Richard Jefferson had this to say about the Klay Thompson situation on Monday:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This is on Christmas Day [2023]. I get off the elevator and I see Klay [Thompson], 'Klay, what's up?’ Hey man, keep your mentals right.' He's like, 'Man, tell 'em to pay me my money.'

"I don’t give a damn what anybody says about how much money they gave him over the years because he turned their franchise around. That franchise is worth billions of dollars not just because of Steph [Curry.] … He has a right to be mad."

Expand Tweet

Per Chris Haynes, the Golden State Warriors offered Thompson “an annually, low $20M-type of contract.” Haynes added that the five-time All-Star likely felt disrespected, the reason he is leaving the Bay Area franchise.

Expand Tweet

When Thompson was benched in February for the first time since his rookie year, he told reporters that he would “examine” all his options. The four-time champ, however, insisted that he wanted to be “a Warrior for life.” Five months later, he is reportedly finalizing a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Kenyon Martin calls the Warriors’ offer to Klay Thompson a “slap in the face”

Kenyon Martin joins other former players in calling out the Golden State Warriors for supposedly lowballing Klay Thompson. On the Gilbert Arenas podcast, the 2000 No. 1 pick had this to say about Thompson leaving the Warriors:

“You paid Draymond [Green]. You gave Draymond and that s**t. F**k that! I’m [Thompson] a bucket, I’ve averaged more points than him. We don’t do none of this without me. And this is the thanks I get?

“It’s a slap in the face, man. It’s very disrespectful.”

Expand Tweet

For Martin, what Klay Thompson asked from the Dubs was “nowhere near” what the legendary shooting guard brought in over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback