  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "Let's goooooo Luhi": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's grandma hypes up the Syracuse commit ahead of his Throne Hoops game

"Let's goooooo Luhi": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's grandma hypes up the Syracuse commit ahead of his Throne Hoops game

By Inioluwa
Modified Mar 27, 2025 02:57 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty

Many basketball teams have already wrapped up their 2024/2025 season, but Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders still have one more shot at glory. Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son is gearing up to lead his team through the Throne High School National Championship, which tips off this Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Ad

The tournament organizers, via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, shared a post to spotlight Kiyan as a headline name in the tournament. The post also included a brief highlight of Kiyan's performance on the court.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The post in question has gotten Kiyan Anthony's grandma's attention, and she didn't hesitate to hype up her grandson in reaction to the post:

"That's my grandson @kiyananthony let's goooooo luhi🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

A couple of fans also reacted to the post, encouraging and hyping up Kiyan.

"ALRIGHT KI GO GO!" One fan wrote
"Thank you Ki." Said another.
"Let's go." Another fan wrote.
Kiyan Anthony&#039;s grandma hypes up the Syracuse commit ahead of his Throne Hoops game. (Image via Instagram @the throne hoops)
Kiyan Anthony's grandma hypes up the Syracuse commit ahead of his Throne Hoops game. (Image via Instagram @the throne hoops)

The 2025 Throne Championship is the third edition of the event. A total of 8 teams will be competing in a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament.

Ad

Kiyan and the Long Island Lutheran will kick off their tournament against the Highland Hawks. Five-star No. 4-ranked prospect Nate Ament will be leading the Hawks.

Kiyan Anthony and the Luhi Crusaders to Take on Nate Ament-Led Highland at the Throne High School National Championship

The 2024/2025 high school basketball season is set to serve fans yet another epic game, as Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Lutheran team take on No. 4-ranked prospect Nate Ament and the Highland Hawks.

Ad

Heading into this game, LuHi is on a 21-6 record at the moment. They lost their most recent game against Link Academy, which saw them miss out on the EYBL Scholastic Tournament victory.

Highland, on the other hand, are going into this game with a 42-7 record, winning the VISAA state championship.

This championship appears to be the final tournament of the season for both teams. After the tournament, Kiyan will officially wrap up his high school basketball career, getting ready for college basketball next season with Syracuse.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी