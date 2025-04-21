Lincoln Riley secures the commitment of 2026 Class IOL Kannon Smith following his USC Trojans visit

USC head coach Lincoln Riley continues to build a dominant 2026 recruiting class, landing a major commitment from interior offensive lineman Kannon Smith. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect out of Colorado announced his decision after an impactful campus visit, becoming the 23rd pledge in what is shaping up to be the nation’s top recruiting class.

Smith, ranked as the No. 549 overall recruit and No. 47 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 cycle by On3, is also Colorado’s fifth-best player. He chose the Trojans over offers from powerhouse programs including Michigan, Penn State, UCLA and Colorado State.

Smith accelerated his recruitment timeline after a February visit and a follow-up trip last weekend. He shared his decision via X, tweeting,

“Thankful for all the opportunities that I have been given to continue my academic and athletic career. After long conversation with my parents and coach I have committed to the University of Southern California. FIGHT ON.”

In an earlier interview with On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Smith expressed what drew him to the program.

“The environment on campus is great,” he said. “There is an expectation there and the coaches are looking to win. What makes me excited to play there would be the new facilities I could utilize to make myself the best player I could.”

Smith joins an already stacked offensive line group coached by Zach Hanson. The unit includes four-star IOL Esun Tafa, three-star linemen Vlad Dyakonov and John Fifita, and unranked tackle Chase Deniz.

With 12 blue-chip recruits, two five-stars—linebacker Xavier Griffin and RJ Sermons—and four additional top-100 prospects, USC’s 2026 class now ranks No. 2 nationally and leads the Big Ten, per On3.

USC targets four-star QB Malachi Zeigler as 2027 recruiting efforts begin

USC continues to build for the future, extending its recruiting momentum into the 2027 class with four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler's recent visit. The Louisiana native ranks No. 53 nationally, the No. 7 quarterback, and the No. 3 overall prospect in his state, per On3.

Zeigler visited Southern California in April and spoke highly of his experience, particularly his connection with quarterbacks coach Luke Huard.

“I think me and Coach Huard really connected,” Zeigler told On3. “He had never come to North Louisiana before, and he said he now had a reason to come. He did come back in January. I really didn’t know much about USC before that visit. I started looking and realized the school actually fits who I am as a person and my play style.”

In December, Zeigler visited USC during Las Vegas Bowl prep, with Texas A&M also in the mix.

“This visit allowed me and my family to really start to get to know them and to learn more about the school and the football program,” Zeigler said. “The coaches aren’t one size fits all coaches. They spend a lot of time teaching what it is they are looking for with each quarterback, based on who they are. That’s big.”

Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Michigan remain involved, but USC has emerged as a serious early contender.

