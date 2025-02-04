LSU signee Divine Bourrage shares 1-word reaction as college hooper Lorena Awou rallies NC State to a win over No. 1 Duke

Davenport North shooting guard Divine Bourrage took to Instagram to share NC State’s freshman Lorena Awou’s stunning performance against Duke. Bourrage reposted NC State Women’s Basketball’s post through her story.

The post featured pictures of Awou energetically celebrating as the crowd and commentators roared in the background. She can be seen scoring at crucial moments. Every time she celebrated, the court filled with energy.

“Loooooooo @lorenaawou,” Divine Bourrage wrote, cheering for Lorena Awou.

Divine Bourrage via Instagram

On Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina State defeated No. 10 Duke 89-83. The victory extended the Wolfpack's winning streak to seven games (18-4, 10-1 ACC). It also extended their winning streak at home to 18 games. Meanwhile, Duke (17-5, 8-2 ACC) lost their five-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils were way ahead with a 47-34 lead at the beginning of the third quarter, but NC State followed with a rally. Aziaha James delivered her career-best performance with 36 points, out of which 12 were in the third quarter. By the end of the third quarter, the gap narrowed to 62-58.

In a crucial 9-2 run during the fourth quarter, she took her team to a 70-68 lead. Duke got back with Taina Mair’s 3-pointer, but not for long. Lorena Awou’s tip-in put NC State back in front. The teams tied the score twice in the closing minutes, but ultimately, NC State sealed the game.

Along with James and Awou, Zoe Brooks made 3 of 4 free throws in the final seconds. She contributed 15 points, while Saniya Rivers added 13 for NC State. For Duke, Ashlon Jackson led with 23 points. Mair contributed 21 points. Toby Fournier chipped in 11 points, and Oluchi Okananwa recorded nine points and 10 rebounds.

Divine Bourrage not on the McDonalds All American Game roster

Basketball fans and followers were surprised not to find LSU signee Divine Bourrage in the McDonald All-American Game roster. While the player was nominated, she won't be seen in the game held on April 1 in Brooklyn despite her amazing performance this season.

The 5-foot-9 player has established herself as a top emerging talent. According to On3’s 2025 Industry Top Women Basketball Recruits ranking, she is at an overall No. 10, while among the shooting guards, she stands third.

Regardless of the results, Bourrage remains among the best players in the women’s high school basketball scene.

