Magic Johnson's nephew, Mazi Mosley, impressed fans at the Chipotle Nationals as he played among some of the top recruits from the Class of 2025 like Darryn Peterson and Kiyan Anthony.

On Friday, Hoop Spill shared a glimpse of Mosley's performance at the quarterfinals of the Chipotle Nationals on Instagram, as he helped his team maintain a neck-to-neck lead in the game.

"LSU Commit Mazi Mosley who is the nephew of Magic Johnson came up big for Prolific Prep today in the Quarter Finals of the Chipotle Nationals helping his squad to a win over LuHi who led by Kiyan Anthony & the Mingo brothers. Finishing with 11 points (4/5 FGs)," read the post's caption.

Prolific Prep secured an 80-77 overtime victory over Long Island Lutheran in the end. Among great performances from several top recruits from 2025, it was 17-year-old Mosely's performance that stole the spotlight.

The four-star shooting guard proved to be a key contributor, scoring 11 points on an efficient 4-for-5 shooting. His timely scoring during overtime helped Prolific Prep outscore their opponents 13-7 when it mattered most.

Five-star recruit Darryn Peterson led Prolific Prep with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while his teammate Winters Grady added 21 points. For Long Island Lutheran, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, led the team with 22 points, along with Dylan Mingo, who also tallied 22 points earlier in the game.

While Anthony did not score throughout the fourth quarter and overtime, Mosley helped his team at a crucial moment.

Mazi Mosley's transfer to Prolific Prep

On Nov. 22, 2024, Mazi Mosley transferred from Montverde Academy (Fla.) to Prolific Prep (Calif.) after just a few months with Montverde.

According to Mosley's letter to St. Francis coach Todd Wolfson, his choice to pursue a different path at Montverde Academy was driven by his desire to elevate his game and pursue his dreams at the highest level possible, per SI.com.

The LSU commit further explained that attending USA and Top 100 camps in May gave him the insight needed to outline his path to success, and he believed that Montverde furnished the ideal environment and resources for his continued development.

Mazi Mosley averaged 22.5 points per game as a junior for St. Francis, leading the team to a 20-11 season. His standout performance included a 30-point game against Crespi on Jan. 5 during Mission League play.

