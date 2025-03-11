"Mamba mentality": Hoops fans react as 5-star prospect Koa Peat leads his high school to championship with an injured hand

Uncommitted five-star forward Koa Peat reaffirmed why he is one of the best high school hoopers in the nation during the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball Open State Championships. Peat led the Perry Pumas to their fourth straight Arizona state title on Saturday, and he did so with an injured hand.

Perry, which ended the season with a 27-2 record, defeated former state champion Sunnyslope 63-44 in the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball Open State Championships final. Even with his hand injury, Koa Peat still showed up to lead his team to the title, and this has many fans talking:

"Mamba mentality," one fan said, claiming Peat channeled the late Kobe Bryant.

"Can anyone in Arizona can put up a match to them?," another fan wrote.

"Dope game! They ran away with it. Slope could have coached better. No use of t/os and it was easy to see what corrections needed to be made," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, other fans questioned if his hand was injured, while others pointed out that this might just be a sprain:

"100% just a regular sprain no way he playing even if it was just a fracture especially on his shooting hand 😂," one fan said.

"Bro nice but yall stretched it with the broken hand💀," another fan commented.

"Bros hand is not broken," a fan wrote.

The videos showed that Koa Peat's right hand was taped up in the game. However, the injury did not stop the five-star who powered the team to victory.

Which college would Koa Peat go to?

With his fourth state title now secured, the question remains: where will Koa Peat go next? The five-star power forward has remained uncommitted despite several schools trying to recruit him.

The Perry Pumas star is now down to his Top 5 schools: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston and Texas. He has also received offers from North Carolina, Duke, Arkansas, Kansas and others but is no longer choosing any of them.

On3 predicts that Arizona is the most likely choice, with a 75.8% chance. They are followed by state rival Arizona State, which is at a distant second at just 4.6%.

