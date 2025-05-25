Mario Cristobal's elite commit Jackson Cantwell shines bright at shot put, smashes national record for the fourth time

Miami's prized recruit, Jackson Cantwell, is a high school football standout and a celebrated shot put player. Born to former Olympic shot put athletes, Cantwell has made his mark in the sport, registering a national record for the fourth time.

Ad

On Sunday, National Throws posted about it on X.

"5-star phenom Jackson Cantwell throws shot put 76 feet, smashes Missouri record, resets national mark for 4th time," National Throws tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Saturday, during a track and field event at Waynesville High School (Missouri), Cantwell heaved a 74 feet, 5.25 inch shot, and threw a discus at 59.33m, winning the Sectional 3 in each event. He is scheduled to go to the MSHAA Track and Field Championship in Jefferson City on Friday.

He is now closer to Michael Carter's high school record of 81-feet, 3.5 inches. Carter is a three-time Super Bowl champion and celebrated shot putter who won the silver medal at the 1984 LA Olympics. He was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

Ad

Jackson Cantwell wins the 2023-24 Gatorade Missouri Boys Track and Filed POY

Jackson Cantwell was awarded the 2023-24 Gatorade Missouri Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. He clinched the first spot at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in shot put, as well as No. 1 in the Class 5 District 6 meet. Additionally, he was ranked No. 5 in Discus at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Ad

Cantwell's parents are celebrated Olympians. His dad, Christian, won a silver medal in shot put at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and is a three-time indoor world champion. Meanwhile, his mother, Teri, participated in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She is an eight-time All-American thrower and two-time NCAA shot put champion at SMU.

PrepCalTrack's editor, Rich Gonzalez, described the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle's sportsmanship.

"Throws fans nationally are getting their fix of great talents these days, but Jackson Cantwell could be the one that really ups the ante over the next two years," Gonzalez wrote.

Ad

"The son of former world shot put champion Christian Cantwell, Jackson absolutely destroyed the sophomore class national record by more than two feet. As he enters his junior season, his career best is already farther than the national junior class record as well."

Cantwell is the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to On3. On May 13, he committed to the Miami Hurricanes, raking in a reportedly $2.5 million NIL deal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. After his commitment, his rank dropped from No.1 to No. 10, as per the latest 247Sports rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More