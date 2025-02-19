Texas Longhorns signee and No. 5 player in the Class of 2025, Aaliyah Crump signed an NIL deal with Klutch Athletics by New Balance on Dec. 6. The 6-1 shooting guard became their first high school and female athlete to join the brand.

Crump took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the brand's merch and give them a shout-out after they sponsored her community outreach efforts. Crump shared pictures of the merch bags that had sweatshirts and shoes in them:

"thank you for continuing to support my community giveback! @newbalance @klutchathletics," Crump captioned her IG story.

McDonald's All-American Aaliyah Crump gives a shout-out to NIL sponsor Klutch Athletics for supporting her community outreach efforts (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

The official Instagram page of Klutch Athletics also posted some pictures in collaboration with Crump after the deal:

"Welcome, @aaliyahcrump_ The first female athlete and first high school player to join Klutch Athletics by New Balance. 🚀," the post was captioned.

After the deal, Crump joined the Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Edwards, who signed with Klutch Athletics by New Balance in November 2023, Houston Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who joined in September 2023 and San Francisco 49ers' defensive end Chase Young, who joined in April 2023.

Aaliyah Crump also talked about the deal, calling it a 'dream come true:'

“It’s an unbelievable honor for me to become the first high school player and first female athlete to join the Klutch Athletics roster,” said Crump in a conversation with NIL Newstand.

“In many ways, this is a dream come true for me to join a brand that is having such an impact on sport, culture and community. The product aligns perfectly with my needs and my style, and I’m thrilled to start the season in it.”

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer on Aaliyah Crump

Aaliyah Crump, the No. 1 shooting guard and player in Minnesota had plenty of offers from programs including Baylor, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Minnesota, among others. However, she chose to sign for Texas on Jul. 8.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer talked about Crump and her talent:

"I'm excited and proud to announce the signing of Aaliyah Crump to our program. Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student-athlete here at The University of Texas.

"She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come."

Crump remains the only player the Longhorns have signed from the 2025 class.

