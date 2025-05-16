McDonald's All-American Lara Somfai shares 3-word message as she gears up for Stanford basketball career

After helping lead the star-studded IMG Academy to a Chipotle National title, Lara Somfai has turned her attention to college. She will head to Stanford next season, where the five-star Australian power forward is expected to make an impact.

Ahead of her big move, she posted a photo of herself in IMG Academy while wearing a Stanford shirt with a message to fans of the school's WBB team:

"See you soon!! @stanfordwbb," she wrote on her Instagram story's caption.

5-star Lara Somfai shows her excitement about heading to Stanford next season. (Credits: IG/ lara_somfai)

The Australian is ranked No. 29 overall by 247Sports Composite and the No. 8 power forward from the Class of 2025. She is also the No. 6 senior in Florida, committing to Stanford last November.

She is one of four five-star prospects who led the Ascenders to the Chipotle National Championship last April. The others include UConn-bound Kelis Fisher, Tennessee-bound Deniya Prawl and Pitt-bound Nylah Wilson. This was IMG Academy's first time winning the national title for girls' basketball, with the boys winning it back in 2013.

Here is how 247Sports's Brandon Clay describes her game:

"Somfai has the size and skill to be an effective floor spacer for almost any team in America," Clay said. "She can shoot the open 3-pointer, put the ball on the floor to create a jumper, or get fouled and convert from the line. Somfai's ability to make shots is a key component of her success."

"During the FIBA U17 World Cup, she consistently made open shots and rebounded in her area. Playing through contact to finish with the foul is an area for growth for Somfai," he added.

Lara Somfai explains why she chose Stanford

By getting Lara Somfai's commitment, Stanford is getting a top-tier power forward who knows how to spread the floor and punish opponents should they leave her open from behind the arc. She explains her decision:

“I think it’s kind of just a gut feeling,” she told On3. "“My family – if they see me at the place like I do. The most important aspect, though, is definitely the relationships. I’d like to play with someone I can trust that however they are on the court, they care for me and want the best for me."

"The teammates I’m playing with are a huge factor because I’ve been with them for four years. So if they’re incredible people, it’ll be even better," she added.

Lara Somfai chose Stanford over Duke and UConn and admitted that she had always been a school fan.

