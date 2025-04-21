McDonald's All-American Nate Ament's unique way of announcing his college decision has fans excited: "WAY better than the hat thing" 

Nate Ament revealed that he was committing to Tennessee, instead of the favorites like Duke or Louisville. The five-star small forward, ranked No. 4 overall by various ranking websites, announced the news in a rather unique way. He signed Topps trading card of himself wearing that school uniform.

Usually, players wear the official hats of the schools they go to, or wear their jackets or other pieces of clothing. This rather unique way of revealing his college of choice has now gotten fans talking.

"This is WAY better than the hat thing. Love it! ✍️" one fan commented.

"Pretty cool. However going to a team without a final four isn’t. Had everyone waiting just to go to a poverty basketball program. 😭💀" another fan said.

"I just want to say Topps has been on there sh*t recently this is sweet to see even as a Duke fan," said another commenter.

Some welcomed Ament to the Volunteers, while others were a little more skeptical, thinking he might enter the transfer portal should Tennessee miss the Final Four again.

"Now they can experience even more frustration when they don’t make the Final 4 😂😂," one person said.

"Just made history for the best recruit ever in Tennessee history," one Volunteers supporter chimed in.

"Awesome! Congratulations! Making Fauquier county proud Nate, keep rocking it 💚🙏 I am now a Tennessee fan 😁." another fan added.

Fans react to Nate Ament committing to Tennessee (Source: IG/ topps)

Nate Ament is now the highest-ranking prospect to ever commit to the program. He is ranked No. 4 overall and the No. 2 small forward, as well as the No. 1 player in Virginia. He is also a Jordan Brand and McDonald's All-American.

Nate Ament says Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was a big factor in his recruitment

As for why he chose Tennessee, Nate Ament was quick to admit that one of the biggest factors was Vols coach Rick Barnes.

“Coach Barnes sees me as a one-and-done type player,” Ament said. “He has done it before with Kevin Durant. He sees me as that kind of guy”

"I built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I trust them a lot, and they have big goals for me. I think they'll do a great job of developing me as a player and a young man. I trust the coaches to help me get to the next level," he added.

This was a reference to Barnes' time as a head coach for the Texas Longhorns, guiding a young Kevin Durant to future superstardom.

