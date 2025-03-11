An HBCU team that just got a new head coach who was a top NFL quarterback has made an interesting scholarship offer. Michael Vick's Norfolk State offered Brophy Prep wide receiver Donovan McNabb Jr., who is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, the son tweeted on Monday.

McNabb played football and basketball at Syracuse and was a first-round pick in the 1999 NFL draft.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @MichaelVick I am blessed to receive an offer from Norfolk State University!!!" McNabb Jr. tweeted.

Norfolk State coach Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb were teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, and they faced each other multiple times in their careers when Vick was on the Atlanta Falcons.

Donovan McNabb: Recruiting breakdown

Donovan McNabb Jr., a Class of 2027 wide receiver out of Brophy Prep in Arizona is unranked by 247Sports, but he has offers from schools like Florida Atlantic, Arizona, Minnesota and Norfolk State. He's ranked as a three-star by Rivals.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound receiver plays all over on offense. In 10 games as a sophomore in 2024, McNabb had three carries for 58 yards and nine catches for 83 yards and a touchdown while also seeing time on special teams with 83 kick return yards.

Brophy Prep went 10-3 in 2024 and was the sixth-ranked team in Arizona. Brophy Prep lost in the 6A AIA semifinals 28-27 to Mountain View.

Sons of NFL players at Brophy Prep

Brophy Prep has had a lot of players whose fathers were in the NFL such as brothers Case and Bastian Vanden Bosch, who are the sons of former New England Patriots defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch. Also, Devin Fitzgerald, who is the son of former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, played at the school.

Norfolk State: Recruiting breakdown

Norfolk State acquired 30 signees after hiring Michael Vick as its coach on Dec. 20. The Spartans went 4-8 in 2024, finishing fourth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

