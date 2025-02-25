"Michigan or OSU": CFB fans react as 4-star OT Felix Ojo confirms five upcoming official visits

Highly sought-after offensive tackle Felix Ojo, a standout at Mansfield (Tex.) Lake Ridge, has solidified his plans for five official visits this spring and summer. Regarded as a top-20 national prospect, Ojo has drawn offers from programs across the country.

However, he will be focusing his visits on Ole Miss (April 18), Ohio State (May 30), Michigan (June 6), Texas (June 13), and Oklahoma (June 20), as reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Felix Ojo’s recruitment has ignited debates among fans, with many believing the battle for his commitment will come down to Michigan and Ohio State. One fan stated:

"Gotta be either Michigan or OSU,"

Another pointed to Michigan’s recent dominance in offensive line development, noting:

"Michigan, back-to-back Joe Moore Award winners (best O-line) and should have won three in a row."

Here is how others reacted:

"Your home is in N⭕rman BOOMER!!," a fan stated

"Boomer sooner. Go make that real money in the NFL," a fan quipped

Despite the buzz surrounding Michigan and Ohio State, Texas currently leads in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). In January, On3’s VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong projected a move to Texas, and recent reports suggest the Longhorns remain a strong contender. Felix Ojo acknowledged their persistent efforts, saying,

“Every time I am there, they make sure I know that I am a top priority for them. Our relationship is great and I love how it’s been progressing throughout not only the season but into the offseason too. Overall, what makes them a top school for me is how consistent they’ve been in this recruiting process. … Texas stays on me. I know them, I like the school and the program is doing really well.”

Texas leads, but Ohio State, Michigan still in the mix for OT Felix Ojo

Felix Ojo, one of the nation’s top offensive tackles, has expanded his recruitment process and Texas and Ohio State have remained the most consistent programs in his recruitment.

"Texas and Ohio State have been the most consistent teams in my recruitment," Ojo said. "Texas has been steady since day one, and Ohio State has made me feel like a priority despite the coaching change (Ohio State OL Coach Justin Frye to Arizona Cardinals)."

With Ohio State bringing in a new offensive line coach, Ojo is eager to visit Columbus this spring to evaluate the revamped staff before making his official trip.

Ohio State and Michigan are both expected to receive visits, with Ojo confirming his Buckeyes trip to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, though no official date has been set. He highlighted Ohio State’s dedication to his recruitment, stating,

“What stands out about Ohio State is the culture and how much of a priority I am for them. Especially when Coach (Justin) Frye left, the whole offensive staff called me that morning letting me know that they’re gonna find someone new quick and that I’m still a top priority,” he told On3

Currently, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) gives Texas an 83.5% chance to secure Felix Ojo’s commitment, with Oklahoma at 4.6%, Ole Miss at 2.6%, and Ohio State and Michigan trailing at 2.2% each.

