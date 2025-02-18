"Most lethal scorer I’ve seen in HS": NBA trainer Chris Brickley raves about Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson 

The No. 3 recruit from the Class of 2025, Darryn Peterson earned some high praise from the former Louisville Cardinals player and NBA trainer Chris Brickley. Peterson was seen training with Brickley and shooting nothing but net.

Furthermore, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard converted 32 baskets from beyond the arc while working on his dribbling and footwork. Brickley took to X to upload some highlights from the training with a caption commending Peterson's ability:

"My boy Darryn Peterson is the most lethal scorer I’ve seen in HS in a long time. He had 61 and 58 last week vs some of the best HS teams in the country! DP let’s keep improving!!! Your future is bright!!!" Chris Brickley posted.

Brickley has been known to train some of the stars in the NBA. This includes four-time NBA Champ LeBron James, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, UConn Huskies guards Paige Beuckers and Azi Fudd.

His coaching style and attributes have earned him praise from NBA stars including former Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter:

"He’s different than other coaches," Kanter said after the workout, adding, "He actually spends time and really cares about how the players feel.

"Lots of the coaches in the NBA, in the summer time, they just wanna get the work done as soon as possible so they can go the beach and hang out. But him, he actually spends time on the player."

Furthermore, five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love also commended his attention to detail:

"Chris' approach to the game and attention to detail make him different than other trainers," said Kevin Love, via NBA.com. "He is consistently wanting to get better."

He continued, "He works every single day on bringing guys from every level in here. I think he understands that he can learn from every player that he works with while continuing to evolve and have guys sharpen their games."

Darryn Peterson on why he signed for the Jayhawks

Ranked at the third spot nationally and first in the shooting guard position in California, Darryn Peterson attracted interest from 23 programs. These include Ohio State, Kentucky, USC and Kansas State, among others.

However, Darryn Peterson signed for Bill Self's side on Nov. 1, commending his coaching style:

"This was a very hard decision. Ultimately, it was the coaching of Bill Self and the culture of their program. My heart and gut were with Kansas," said Peterson via On3. "

I will have the opportunity to play right away as a freshman, prepare for the draft and be dialed into winning. I won't look back or ahead. I will be dialed in when I am there."

Apart from Darryn Peterson, Kansas has also signed Samis Calderon from the 2025 class.

