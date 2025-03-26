"Most random Top 4 ever": Football fans react as 4-star QB Derek Zammit names his top 4 schools ft. Alabama

Derek Zammit, a four-star quarterback from DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.), has narrowed his college choices to four programs, igniting debate among fans. The standout revealed his finalists: Alabama, Mississippi State, Washington and Syracuse.

Zammit’s choices have left fans on Instagram buzzing due to their unexpected mix of powerhouse programs and surprising contenders.

"That’s the most random top 4 ever," a fan wrote.

"Greatness," another wrote.

"Yeah, he’s a syracuse player for sure," another wrote.

Zammit, ranked No. 237 overall and the No. 18 quarterback in the 2026 class by On3, has seen his recruitment surge recently, particularly after receiving an offer from Alabama in February. He plans to visit the Crimson Tide on April 11-12.

“Coach Sheridan and I had been talking for about a month,” Zammit said to BamaOnLine. “He came to see me in January and saw me throw … He asked me if I was ready for the opportunity to have an offer to play for Alabama. It was exciting.”

Mississippi State has also ramped up its pursuit. The Bulldogs’ new coaching staff, led by head coach Jeff Lebby, has made an impression on Zammit.

“They breathe football,” Zammit said to On3. “It’s really cool to see those Southern schools, especially SEC schools … I think they’re really heading in the right direction.”

Zammit is coming off a stellar junior season. He threw for 2,582 yards, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 68% of his passes. He also added 560 rushing yards and four scores.

Ohio State enters the race for 4-star QB Derek Zammit in 2026 class

Ohio State has secured top quarterbacks in recent cycles, with Tavien St. Clair (2025) and Brady Edmunds (2027) committed. However, the Buckeyes remain in search of a signal caller for 2026.

While prospects like Jared Curtis, Ryder Lyons, and Brady Smigiel have been primary targets, a new contender has emerged under newly appointed quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Fessler,” Derek Zammit said to Lettermen Row. “It’s really my first time hearing from Ohio State. He just got named quarterbacks coach, so he was just reaching out … We’re going to stay in touch.”

DePaul Catholic has sent talent to Columbus before, including 2025 signees De’Zie Jones and DeShawn Stewart. Zammit, ranked No. 157 overall and No. 11 among quarterbacks in the 2026 class, said an offer from the Buckeyes would be significant.

“It would be awesome,” he said. “To play with those guys again would be incredible.”

Zammit holds 22 offers, including Alabama. He plans to visit Washington, Syracuse, Mississippi State and Ohio State this spring. A commitment is expected around April or May, with only one official visit planned post-decision.

