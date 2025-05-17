“Moves like Dominique Wilkins”: Hoops fans react as Shaquille O'Neal's nephew Jarrett Harris throws down vicious dunks

High school basketball star Jarrett Harris is getting a lot of attention, and not just because his uncle is NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal. With the AAU season underway, he is currently playing for the Progeny Foundation in the Under Armour Next Circuit, and his dunks are gaining traction.

The freshman star, who plays small forward for the Lutheran High School of Indianapolis, has shown his athleticism and powerful dunking abilities during the Ohio leg of the UA Next Circuit on Friday, and this has fans talking, especially regarding his emphatic dunks.

"He moves like Dominique Wilkins," pointed out one commenter.

"We know you’ve hammered that shiii…watchu got going on looking 👀 at the camera err’ time." another commenter said.

"dead leg bounce is crazy bro definitely gets up higher than this yall not hip go look at bro highlights," added another fan.

More people were impressed with Harris' skills, though not all found the freshman to be that good, pointing out that he is getting the attention because he is Shaq's nephew.

"Bro tell him to stop staring into my soul after every dunk 😭." one fan joked.

"Everybody doing that what makes him different then the billion other kids in the world oh that’s Shaw nephew so sine Shaw is with the Illuminati his nephew gets attention. SMH #dunkwasbasic," said one critic.

Meanwhile, former NFL star Vontae Jackson noted that Jarrett Harris' jumps lack some vertical despite his dunking prowess.

"He has no hops lowkey lol," pointed out former Denver Broncos star Vontae Jackson.

Hoops fans react to Jarrett Harris' dunking prowess (Source: Instagram/ overtime)

How well did Jarrett Harris and Progeny fare during the Under Armour Next Circuit?

Jarrett Harris is part of Progeny's U15 squad, playing in the Ohio leg of the Under Armour Next Circuit, which kicked off Friday at the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton, Ohio.

The team kicked off their Ohio campaign, taking on Atlanta XPress. They won that opener, but only by a hair, 50-49. They were back the next day, but this time they lost by 10 points, 46-56.

They will continue their campaign later in the day against B Maze Elite. After that, their final game of the Ohio leg will be against P7 Elite on Sunday.

