Nashville High School football program adds former LSU and Tennessee Titans QB Zach Mettenberger as their head coach

Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tennessee, has officially promoted Zach Mettenberger to head football coach. The former LSU and Tennessee Titans quarterback, who previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, steps in following Brian Rector’s departure.

Rector, who led the program for nine seasons, resigned in November after compiling a 39-60 record.

Last season, under Mettenberger’s offensive leadership, the Irish posted a 7-4 record and reached the TSSAA Division II-AAA state quarterfinals before falling 43-14 to Brentwood Academy.

His offensive system proved effective, helping quarterback Joseph Derrick amass over 2,400 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while the team averaged 26 points per game.

Father Ryan principal Francisco M. Espinosa Jr. expressed confidence in Mettenberger’s ability to lead, emphasizing his extensive playing and coaching background.

"Coach Mettenberger brings a wealth of experience to Father Ryan’s Football program from his time as a standout collegiate player at LSU to his career in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, and his transition into coaching," Espinosa Jr. said.

"His passion, leadership, and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our program, and I am excited to see its continued growth and success under his leadership."

Zach Mettenberger returns to Father Ryan after coaching stints at Alabama and Hillsboro

Zach Mettenberger returns to Father Ryan High School for his second coaching tenure, having previously worked with the program in 2021. Following that, he served as Hillsboro’s offensive coordinator in 2020 before spending two seasons (2022-2023) as a football analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama.

After Saban’s retirement in January 2024, Mettenberger returned to Nashville in March. Reflecting on his time at Alabama, Mettenberger emphasized the invaluable lessons he learned.

“It’s hard to put into words the experience, not only did I get to watch Coach Saban operate day to day and see how’s been successful and holds to the standard and holds everybody else to the standard,” Mettenberger told FS.

“But I got to work with Tommy Rees, Holmon Wiggins, Robert Gillespie, Joe Cox, Derek Dooley and so many other coaches on really an unbelievable offensive football staff."

Before his coaching career, Mettenberger was LSU’s starting quarterback from 2012 to 2013, leading the Tigers to a 19-6 record and accumulating 5,783 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2014, he started 10 games across two seasons, throwing for 2,347 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He is now one of eight former Titans coaching high school football in the Nashville area.

