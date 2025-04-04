NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady's son Laymen McGrady makes major college career decision

Laymen McGrady, son of Naismith Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, has officially committed to play college basketball at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4 guard is known for his sharp shooting from beyond the arc and his gritty defensive play — a style distinct from his father’s high-flying athleticism.

While Tracy McGrady’s path to the NBA was different — a seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, and a 2017 Hall of Fame inductee — Laymen has taken a more methodical path.

Unlike his father, who leaped straight from high school to the NBA as the ninth overall pick in the 1997 draft, Laymen will be refining his game in the collegiate ranks.

During his senior season at Mount Zion Christian, Tracy McGrady averaged an astounding 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. Over his 938-game NBA career, he posted averages of 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per contest.

Oral Roberts University, founded in 1963 by televangelist Oral Roberts, is a private evangelical institution with around 5,000 students. The university promotes a holistic education centered on spiritual, intellectual, and physical growth.

Competing in NCAA Division I as the Golden Eagles, ORU is recognized for its iconic campus landmarks such as the Prayer Tower and Mabee Center. Laymen’s decision to join ORU adds to the program’s growing profile, and with his unique blend of skill and pedigree, he’ll look to make his own mark.

Tracy McGrady headlines NBA 2K25 season 6 with star-studded content drop

2K Games has rolled out its latest NBA 2K25 Season 6 update, spotlighting Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady. A 1997 Toronto Raptors draftee and offensive juggernaut, McGrady now dominates the virtual court through fresh unlockables and challenges.

Players can snag a Toronto Raptors McGrady jersey for their MyPlayer and acquire a Pink Diamond Coach McGrady for MyTeam. The update also introduces a Signature Challenge inspired by one of T-Mac’s legendary performances—scoring 13 points in 33 seconds. Completing it earns users a Hall of Fame Deadeye Badge and 2,500 MTP.

Starting April 4, the Fan Favorites promo arrives in MyTeam, featuring a 100 OVR McGrady and 100 OVR Penny Hardaway, alongside 99 OVR versions of Jeremy Lin, Bol Bol, Danny Granger, and Tim Thomas, plus more than 15 additional athletes.

The Season Pass offers more top-tier talent: Luka Doncic (Diamond, upgradable to Pink Diamond), Robert Williams III (Pink Diamond), Rafer Alston (Galaxy Opal), Grant Hill (Dark Matter), and Tim Duncan (100 OVR). Pro Pass buyers unlock a Dark Matter John Wall instantly.

A revamped soundtrack accompanies the season, with new tracks including “NISSAN ALTIMA” by Doechii, “30 For 30” by SZA & Kendrick Lamar, and more. Season 6 concludes May 16.

