Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 4, 2025

The Toronto Raptors host the Detroit Pistons on Friday for their fourth and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Pistons are 3-0 against the Raptors in their ongoing season series after they clinched a 123-114 home win during their previous meeting in January.

The Pistons have at least guaranteed themselves a spot in the play-in tournament with six regular-season games remaining. However, they look to avoid that and clinch their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are already out of playoff contention with five games remaining.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors game details and odds

The Pistons-Raptors matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The game will be televised locally on SportsNet and FDSDETX. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pistons (-590) vs Raptors (+475)

Spread: Pistons (-11.5) vs Raptors (+11.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o227.5) / -110 (u227.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Preview

The Detroit Pistons are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 42-34 record. They have won five of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game losing streak following their 103-119 road loss against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

Jalen Duren led their losing effort in the game with his double-double performance of 13 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks, while Tim Hardaway Jr. led their scoring with 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors stand 11th in the East with a 28-49 record and have won four of their previous 10 games. They are also on a two-game losing streak and are going back-to-back after their 112-103 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. RJ Barrett led their losing effort with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in the game.

Detroit has Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Stewart listed as out for the upcoming matchup while Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable. The Pistons will likely use a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham (PG), Malik Beasley (SG), Tim Hardaway Jr. (SF), Ausar Thompson (PF) and Jalen Duren (C).

Meanwhile, Toronto will be without Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley and Ulrich Chomche. The Raptors are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jamal Shead (PG), Ja'Kobe Walter (SG), RJ Barrett (SF), Scottie Barnes (PF) and Orlando Robinson (C).

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

If Cade Cunningham makes his return from injury on Friday, he is expected to log over 5.5 rebounds in the contest. He is averaging 6.1 rebounds this season and also crossed the mark in both his meetings against the Raptors this season.

Scottie Barnes, meanwhile, could record over 10.5 rebounds + assists. He is averaging 13.6 points this season, and also tallied 21 and 15 rebounds + assists respectively in his two encounters against the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Prediction

The Pistons are highly favored to get back on the winning track with a convincing road victory on Friday, and sweep the Raptors in their season series.

