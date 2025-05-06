NBA legend Michael Jordan's letter from Duke's Coach K in high school resurfaces

Legendary former Duke coach Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski and NBA legend Michael Jordan are two of the biggest legends in basketball. In his first year as a coach at Duke in 1980, Krzyzewski sent a letter to Jordan, who was still in his senior year of high school at that time. That letter has now resurfaced and has gone viral.

In that letter, the then-rookie coach sent the soon-to-be six-time NBA champion a letter that expressed his regret that Jordan would not be heading to Durham. Instead, His Airness went to Duke's eternal rival at Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

"I am sorry to hear that you no longer have an interest in learning more about Duke University," Coach K wrote. "However, I do want you to know that my staff and I wish you the very best in your college career. You are a fine young man and you should make an immediate impact on whatever you choose."

Coach K was one of the many who were trying to recruit the then-senior guard, and as it turned out, he was right. Michael Jordan made a big impact in North Carolina, winning the NCAA title in 1982 before heading to the NBA. There, he embarked on one of the greatest basketball careers of all time.

Aside from being a six-time NBA champion, all with the Chicago Bulls, he was a five-time MVP, a six-time Finals MVP, a 14-time NBA All-Star, the NBA Rookie of the Year for 1985 and a two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion. He was also a part of the legendary 1992 USA Basketball Olympic team, also known as the Dream Team, that won the gold.

How good was Michael Jordan in high school?

Before Michael Jordan was considered by many as the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan attended Emsley A. Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina. There, he tried out for his school's basketball varsity team, though he was rejected for being too short. He did make the junior varsity team, where he exploded in several 40-point games.

After a growth spurt of four inches, he finally made the varsity team, and he became the school's biggest star, all while also playing for his school's football and baseball teams. In his senior year, he was named a McDonald's All-American and averaged 26.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.

It did not take long for colleges to come calling, receiving offers from Duke, North Carolina, South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia, before ultimately becoming a Tar Heel.

