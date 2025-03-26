NFL legend's son Chris Henry Jr. shares 2-word reaction to elite in-state OT Sam Greer's commitment to Ohio State

Four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer has pledged his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The in-state talent paid a surprise visit to Columbus on Tuesday, where he informed head coach Ryan Day and his staff of his decision.

He made a public announcement afterward. News of the commitment has received several reactions from different quarters, including five-star wide receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.:

“Let’s work.”

Chris Henry Jr.'s reaction to Sam Greer's Ohio State commitment.

Greer’s commitment is a massive boost for the Buckeyes’ 2026 class, which already boasts top talents like Henry Jr., Max Riley, and Jakob Weatherspoon. Ryan Day’s side battled Michigan, Missouri, Florida, and Tennessee in Greer’s recruitment.

Prior to his trip to Columbus on Tuesday, Greer had visited the program last week. He spoke to journalists following his first visit, saying:

“I really enjoyed my time at OSU. It definitely felt different with all the new faces, but in a good way. The o-line has four different coaches helping with development and making sure you’re being the best version of yourself every day. I really appreciate having all that feedback in real time from the coaches and I love the tempo and culture of OSU. They’re always playing to win to prove something.”

Alongside Max Riley, Greer becomes the second offensive lineman in the Buckeyes’ 2026 recruiting class. Day’s focus on in-state talents in this class is pretty obvious, having four commitments from the top-12 talents from Ohio, per the 247Sports Composite.

Sam Greer’s recruiting profile and his importance to Ohio State

Sam Greer, at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, cuts the appearance of a top-level college tackle. However, in addition to his physique, he is very athletic, a combination that makes him a top choice for any college football program.

He is also a multi-sport talent with a background in basketball. A product of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, Greer did not feature much as a freshman and a sophomore due to injury battles.

However, he has a notably high ceiling for growth and is projected to have a breakout senior season. With his stock on the rise, it was important for Ohio State to have quickly locked his recruitment.

The Buckeyes have their eyes set on consolidating their national championship-winning roster with enough talent to keep dominating for years to come. Prospects like Sam Greer are part of the investment into that.

