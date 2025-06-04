NFL star Minkah Fitzpatrick's brother Justice Fitzpatrick makes major SEC decision

Pittsburgh Steelers' star Minkah Fitzpatrick's younger brother, Justice Fitzpatrick, ended his recruitment as he announced a major college decision on Tuesday. The 6-foot native is ranked No. 3 cornerback in the Class of 2026 (247Sports Composite) and boasts No. 47 nationally, concluding the No. 2-ranked SEC powerhouse's need for a cornerback.

On Friday, Justice narrowed down his college list to the top five picks: Florida, Texas, Miami, Georgia and Ohio State. But just four days later, the young cornerback made up his mind and committed to Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, joining Jared Curtis, Jordan Smith, and Vance Spafford, among others.

On3's Hayes Fawcett reported about it on Instagram.

"Elite 2026 CB Justice Fitzpatrick has committed to Georgia, he tells me for @On3recruits. The 6'1 195 CB from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, chose the Bulldogs over Texas, Ohio State, Florida & Miami," read the caption.

"I thank god for the gift of playing a game I love and I appreciate all the schools because they are all amazing places but I have decided the place that is home in my heart and I want to go to war with is the Univeristy of Georgia."

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justice's elder brother, is a five-time Pro Bowl player and three-time All-Pro who played college football at Tuscaloosa. Minkah kicked off his college journey with the Alabama Crimson Tide, recruited by none other than Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, who was then the defensive coordinator at Alabama.

Last week, On3's Steve Wiltfong logged in a prediction regarding Fitzpatrick's lean towards Georgia.

“Fitzpatrick has always had a keen eye on Georgia,” Wiltfong wrote earlier this week. “The pedigree as a program, the level of play and coaching the defensive backs get excites him regarding his own potential."

Justice Fitzpatrick reveals his top metrics to decide on a college program

In an interview with On3 with April, Justice Fitzpatrick spoke about what factors he considers in his college pick.

"Just genuine interest — showing things that really match what I’m looking for, like the community, coaching staff, and the environment around the program,” he said.

Even after the commitment, his visits to Miami (June 5), Florida (June 7), Texas (June 13) and Ohio State (June 30) are still scheduled.

Justice Fitzpatrick attended St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, where he won three MaxPreps Player of the Game awards.

As a junior, he recorded 34 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions, helping Aquinas win the Florida 5A state championship.

