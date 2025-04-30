No. 1 2026 class prospect Tyran Stokes drops 3-word reaction to Mikey Williams’ Sacramento State transfer move

Top-ranked 2026 basketball prospect Tyran Stokes reacted to Mikey Williams’ recent transfer to Sacramento State. On Tuesday, he posted a photo on Instagram of Williams posing confidently under the hoop in his new Sacramento State uniform.

“Yo time twin,” Stokes captioned the image.

Stokes' calling Williams his “twin” suggests closeness and mutual respect.

Image via Ig@_thetyranstokes

Stokes, known for his on-court dominance and strong social media presence, often highlights key moments and players in the basketball community. Williams’ transfer has sparked buzz across the hoops scene, and Stokes’ public endorsement adds further hype.

Sacramento State continues to reshape its men’s basketball program with the addition of former prep standout Mikey Williams, who has committed to join the Hornets next season, per ESPN.

Williams, a 6-foot-3 guard, was once a five-star recruit and national sensation thanks to his viral high school highlights and explosive scoring ability. As a freshman at San Ysidro High School in San Diego, he averaged 29.9 points per game and broke the school’s single-game scoring record with 77 points.

He was later named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year. Initially committed to Memphis, Williams never played for the Tigers. He transferred to Central Florida following a legal case in April 2023, where he was accused of firing a gun at a vehicle.

The charges were reduced, and he ultimately pleaded guilty to one felony count of making criminal threats. That charge was dropped to a misdemeanor in August, with Williams receiving a year of probation, allowing him to play 18 games for UCF, where he averaged 5.1 ppg.

Sacramento State recently hired former NBA All-Star Mike Bibby as head coach and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal as general manager, signaling a bold new direction for the program.

Louisville faces competition as Tyran Stokes' recruitment intensifies

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall basketball prospect in the 2026 class, continues to draw heavy interest from elite programs nationwide. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward from Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, California) has become a central figure in recruiting circles following a standout season, where he averaged 21 ppg, 9.3 rpg, and 4.0 apg while leading his team to the Southern Section Open Division Final.

Born in Louisville, Ky., Stokes has long been considered the Cardinals' top priority. Louisville was among the first schools to extend an offer, doing so in November 2022, and at one point held a commanding 66.8% likelihood of landing him, per On3, with Kentucky trailing far behind at 1.9%.

However, his recent visit to Kansas has shifted momentum. Reports suggest the visit went exceptionally well, raising concerns within the Louisville fanbase. Up next on Stokes’ recruitment tour is a scheduled official visit to Kentucky from May 15–17.

Scouting analyst Jamie Shaw described Stokes as “physically imposing,” highlighting his size, frame and athleticism.

“When Stokes turns on his alpha switch, this makes him a load for any high school player to attempt to contain,” Shaw wrote.

Stokes also starred for Team USA at the U17 World Cup, averaging 12.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.9 spg, and 1.1 bpg en route to a gold medal and Second Team honors.

