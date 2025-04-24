OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips - April 24 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The NBA playoffs are heating up, and the most one-sided matchup so far has been the Western Conference first-round series between the top-seeded OKC Thunder and the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

After taking the first two games with authority, the Thunder head to Memphis for Game 3 on Thursday, while the Grizzlies look to show they're not going down without a fight.

Here’s a preview of Game 3 of the OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies first-round series, scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (+375) vs Grizzlies (+290)

Spread: Thunder -8.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies +8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o226.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies u226.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Thunder have steamrolled the Grizzlies in the series' first two games. Game 1 saw a jaw-dropping 51-point blowout — the largest margin of victory in a Game 1 in playoff history — followed by a 19-point drubbing in Game 2. On average, OKC is beating Memphis by 35 points per game.

OKC has looked locked in, shooting 46.8% overall and 34.4% from 3, while pouring in an impressive 124.5 points per contest.

Strikingly, they’ve done all this while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t hit his usual gear, averaging just 21.0 points — well below his 32.7 ppg regular season average. Still, young stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have more than stepped up, making an impact on both ends of the court.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have struggled to find rhythm offensively, averaging just 89.5 ppg through two games. They’re shooting only 38.6% from the floor and a woeful 24.6% from deep.

While Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane combined for 58 of the team’s 99 points in Game 2, it wasn’t enough to overcome their lack of depth.

Game 3 gives Memphis a shot at redemption, but OKC has already proven they can win at FedExForum, having beaten the Grizzlies there twice during the regular season — by margins of 13 and 17 points.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Scotty Pippen Jr. | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Zach Edey

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 31.5 points – Take the over.

Ja Morant O/U 24.5 points – Take the over.

Jalen Williams O/U 21.5 points – Take the over.

Desmond Bane O/U 19.5 points – Take the under.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

OKC has overwhelmed Memphis at every turn — both in the regular season and in the first two playoff games. There’s little to suggest Game 3 will bring a different outcome.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 18.

