No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez's mom shares a moment from her daughter's 18th birthday celebration

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 prospect in high school basketball for the Class of 2025, celebrated her 18th birthday in style on Wednesday. The point guard was seen playing video games at Dave and Buster's arcade, and her mother, Andrea Chavez, shared the joyful moment on Instagram with the caption:

“Cause what else would you be doing on your 18th birthday?”

Aaliyah Chavez's Mother Dre Chavez via Instagram

The moment shows the close-knit Chavez family, who have helped Aliyah scale the heights of high school basketball. Along with her mother's heartfelt wishes, Aaliyah also received love and birthday messages from friends and fellow players, including LSU commit Bella Hines. On her Instagram story, Hines posted a collage of snaps with Aaliyah and wrote:

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorites. I love and miss you!!❤️."

Aaliyah Chavez replied with an equally warm message:

“Love You, Bella.”

Aaliyah Chavez shining at high school level

Aaliyah Chavez has been phenomenal since she entered high school. As a sophomore at Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, she averaged 30.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game over 34 games. Her junior year was even better, as she averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals across 35 games.

This season, she has accumulated 35.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.4 steals in 13 games. She has received over 27 offers from Division I colleges. She's undecided but Texas Tech, USC, South Carolina, Michigan, Texas, LSU, Arizona, North Carolina and UCLA are still pushing hard to secure her pledge.

Throughout her journey, Aaliyah’s mother has been her biggest cheerleader and inspiration. In her heartfelt message shared on IG, Andrea wrote:

"Being a mom is a full-time job, but the one I loved the most... especially with a wonderful daughter like you. It's a job that I hoped would always last, and yet, it all went by too fast. From the first time you talked to the first time you walked. Those first tender years, full of smiles and tears, they all mean so much."

This year's birthday was extra special for the 5-foot-9 point guard. Alongside the usual celebration and wishes, Chavez announced a partnership with Underdog Streetwear, a popular lifestyle brand.

