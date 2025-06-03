"Not the result I wanted": Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump misses out on top spot at Junior Golf Tour

Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, plays high school golf for Benjamin High School in Palm Beach, clinching a spot among Florida's top 200 female varsity golfers. After her career-low performance at the 2025 Junior Invitational in March, Kai Trump proved her mettle at The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour.

The tourney took place over the weekend (May 31- June 1), hosting a major championship at Village Golf Course. It featured a 36-hole format, with a field of four divisions, encompassing three Boys divisions and one Girls Division.

Kai participated in the Girls 14-18 division, finishing up as a runner-up after Jacksonville University golf signee Bretton Mackiewicz. Trump shot 74 (2-over) in the first round, followed by 80 (8-over) in the second round, for a combined total of 154. Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's X handle posted the same.

"Shoutout to Kai Trump for securing a podium finish at our Major Championship at Village Golf Course! Way to show out and make a statement on the HJFT tour!" read the caption.

On Tuesday, Kai reacted to her achievement and posted a story on Instagram, sharing her opinion.

"Not the result I wanted but happy with the progress I have been making! Let's get back to work."

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump misses out on top spot at Junior Golf Tour via Instagram.

Kai Trump hit rock bottom at the 2025 Junior Invitational

Kai Trump has fantastically improved her performance at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tournament, but just a few months back, she hit her career-low record at the 2025 Junior Invitational, which is touted as one of the most prestigious events in junior golf.

In a field of 24 girls, Kai ended up at the bottom of the ladder in all four rounds, maintaining a scoreline of 89-79-83-89. But her recent performance has shut down her critics.

Additionally, her commitment and practice regimen for the sport is commendable. During the Easter celebrations in Washington, D.C., she did not miss her practice session, living by her mantra, "one shot a day, no days off," as she gave her fans a sneak peek of the golf stimulator inside the White House.

Moreover, on her birthday last month, she completed her practice session and then flew to New York for her birthday bash.

Her grandfather, President Donald Trump, is supportive of her, calling her a fantastic golfer.

"I just want to say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer. She's a scratch player which is amazing," President Trump said.

"I think someday, in the not-too-distant future, she's going to be much better than Scratchy, but she's doing really well and she wins a lot of matches, and someday she'll be able to beat her grandfather. I'm not sure when that will be."

She has been committed to the University of Miami since August.

