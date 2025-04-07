"Not a smart decision": Football fans react to Class of 2026 DL committing to play for Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans

Under coach Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans have added another key piece to their 2026 recruiting class. On Monday, three-star defensive tackle Jake Johnson, out of Prosper High School in Texas, committed to the program.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman, ranked No. 71 among defensive linemen and No. 101 overall in Texas by 247Sports, chose USC over offers from Wisconsin, North Carolina, SMU, TCU and Baylor.

Fans, however, had mixed reactions.

“Not a smart decision young man, fake USC is poverty,” one fan tweeted.

“How much money does this program have for future flip targets?” Another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Not a take it in the SEC but good luck," a fan tweeted.

"USC is taking anyone just to make it look like they are winning on a different level lol still a 6-6 bumpkin ball club," another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Look at all the empty seats in the pic they choose for a graphic lmao," another tweeted.

Johnson’s rapid rise on the recruiting scene drew widespread attention this offseason. After visiting him, USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson extended an offer in late January.

A key turning point came during a spring practice visit to Los Angeles in March, where Johnson and his father spent significant time with the coaching staff.

“Some of my favorite things were meeting the fantastic coaching staff,” Johnson said to On3's Steve Wiltfong. “Very experienced and intense staff that still keeps things fun. I was able to spend a lot of one-on-one time with them as well as sit in on team meetings.”

That experience led Johnson to commit before his official summer visit, citing the team’s culture and energy.

“They did a great job showing how they run their operation and how they get after it every day with the same intentions and intensity,” Johnson said. “The coaches have great chemistry together and make it a great work environment.”

Johnson joins a stacked defensive line class that includes four-star prospects Simote Katoanga, Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui and Braeden Jones. USC’s recruiting strategy under Riley remains national, with general manager Chad Bowden emphasizing a blend of local and out-of-state talent to build a championship roster.

Jake Johnson highlights Rob Ryan, physicality in USC commitment

Jake Johnson pledged to USC after an impactful visit that showcased the program's energy and staff dynamics. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior, a former offensive lineman, transitioned to defense as a sophomore and has since become a force up front. During his junior season, he posted 50 tackles, 11 for loss, nine sacks and 16 quarterback pressures.

Johnson spoke highly of USC’s environment in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, noting the intensity of the team’s padded practice sessions.

“Also watching the players on the first day of padded practice on Saturday, seeing everyone get super physical and hyped up throughout the entire practice," Johnson said. "Also Coach Ryan gave an epic talk to close out practice."

USC’s new Bloom Performance Facility, expected to open by Johnson’s arrival, also made a strong impression on the Texas native.

Johnson is part of a loaded 2026 defensive line class featuring Simote Katoanga, Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui, Andrew Williams, Malik Brooks, and Braeden Jones.

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

