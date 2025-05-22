"Not spending $2M on an OT:" Former Georgia LB snubs Jackson Cantwell's million-dollar Miami deal

Offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell gave his verbal pledge to Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes, putting an end to his highly competitive recruiting saga on May 13. Although Georgia had been a strong contender, it was unsuccessful in landing the Nixa native.

As per On3's Pete Nakos, Cantwell was proposed a $2 million NIL deal, later boosted to $2.5 million. Following that, Cantwell faced a lot of criticism, especially over "money over winning" allegations. Bulldogs fans weren't happy either, but the latest snub comes from former Georgia linebacker David Pollack.

Pollack, who played for the Bulldogs from 2001-2004, doesn't approve of Jackson's million-dollar deal.

"If you want to spend this much money on a quarterback, we can have the conversation," Pollack said on his podcast, See Ball, Get Ball, on Tuesday. "I'm not spending $2 million on an offensive lineman. Like I'm just not."

Miami Insider has accused Georgia of creating a perception of Jackson chasing the cash cow.

"This is an intentional leak designed to make it look like if Cantwell chose Miami, he's just chasing the bag."

Talking about NIL deals, Georgia commit Jared Curtis, who boasts an NIL value of $2.1 million, is reportedly taking less than $1 million to join the Bulldogs. In an interview with SEC Network's Paul Finebaum, Coach Smart shared his stance on NIL deals.

"I just want it to be able to have a freshman come in and not make more than a senior."

After losing Jackson Cantwell, Smart is vying to onboard Class of 2026 five-star prospect Savion Hiter and Tyler Atkinson, among others.

Jackson Cantwell hits back at critics, asserts Miami relationships over money

Jackson Cantwell addressed his NIL controversy and called out the false narrative about him following his alleged $2.5 million deal. On3's Pete Nakos had reported about Miami's NIL deal.

"My response to it is it’s not the same narrative people like Pete Nakos are pushing right now. I think there’s just a false narrative that that’s why I’m choosing. And I think relationships won out in Miami.

CFB analyst J.D. PicKell also defended Cantwell.

"It's modern college football," PicKell said Tuesday. "This kid's No. 1 player in America. It would be ridiculous if he wasn't getting a pretty good chunk of change to go wherever he was going to college Miami or otherwise.

He noted Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal's development of the offensive line and attributed Detroit Lions' OT Penei Sewell's (a Miami alumnus) success to the Hurricanes' coaching roster.

Sewell is a two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and PFWA All-Rookie awardee. On Tuesday, he was named the NFL's No. 1 player under 25.

